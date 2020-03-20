Pastor's short sermon offers depth

Within a short period of time, the Rev. Scott Johnson can provide an in-depth message.
Johnson, the campus pastor at Midland University, began recording and posting daily online chapel messages on Facebook even before in-person classes were canceled.
During one recent message, Johnson talked about having just started a pastoral internship in Florida when the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks occurred. Johnson’s internship supervisor, a U.S. Air Force reserve chaplain, was activated and served at a nearby Air Force Base.
So Johnson began serving as a pastor at two congregations for about nine months. At the same time, he was dealing with a difficult personal situation.
He relates that to what’s been happening recently.
“What we think will happen and was does happen are often two completely different things,” he said on the video. “No one could have predicted that students who started at Midland in August of 2018 would experience a flood in 2019 and now a virus shut-down in 2020.”
Johnson didn’t expect that most of the first full semester of his time as campus pastor wouldn’t be spent on campus.
“What happens in the midst of these things is we discover that God shows up anyway,” he said. “The stories in the Bible are full of people whose lives took them in directions they could not have predicted.”
Moses was in his 80s when he was called to return to Egypt to bring the people of Israel out of slavery. Abraham was told he and his wife would be the parents of a great nation even though they remained childless well into their old age.
A young woman in Nazareth was told she would bear the child of God.
“None of these people and none of the many others throughout Scripture, who were chosen and appointed for what God had in mind, had any idea that this was how things were going to work, but what they learned along the way—regardless of what life threw at them—was that God would be faithful and God would stay with them,” Johnson said.
And that was true whether the path they were on was predictable or the road was dark and hard to navigate.
“Faith is not built in times of comfort,” Johnson said. “Faith is built in times when it can be tested, when we learn what it means to be stressed, when we learn how we will respond to being taken out of our comfort zones.”
Johnson said he knows students have been disappointed, but when they look back will see how they were carried, strengthened and sustained by the presence of God and by the love and care of people around them.
Looking back on 2001, Johnson said he wouldn’t trade the unpleasant times for anything else, because it has made him a stronger and more deeply faithful person.
“And it has left me more convinced than ever of God’s love and God’s care for all of us,” he said.