Pastor's short sermon offers depth

Moses was in his 80s when he was called to return to Egypt to bring the people of Israel out of slavery. Abraham was told he and his wife would be the parents of a great nation even though they remained childless well into their old age.

A young woman in Nazareth was told she would bear the child of God.

“None of these people and none of the many others throughout Scripture, who were chosen and appointed for what God had in mind, had any idea that this was how things were going to work, but what they learned along the way—regardless of what life threw at them—was that God would be faithful and God would stay with them,” Johnson said.

And that was true whether the path they were on was predictable or the road was dark and hard to navigate.

“Faith is not built in times of comfort,” Johnson said. “Faith is built in times when it can be tested, when we learn what it means to be stressed, when we learn how we will respond to being taken out of our comfort zones.”

Johnson said he knows students have been disappointed, but when they look back will see how they were carried, strengthened and sustained by the presence of God and by the love and care of people around them.