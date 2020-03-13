Pastor tells of steps taken to prevent spread of coronavirus

After learning Fremonters may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the Rev. Shari Schwedhelm knew her church councils would need to make some decisions.
Would they have worship services on March 8 – or cancel them as a precautionary measure?
What steps would they take in the future to help keep potential illness from spreading?
Schwedhelm is pastor of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, which serves several special needs adults, and Salem Lutheran Church, which has a daycare center.
Both serve several older, at-risk adults.
On March 7, educators and city leaders announced the closing of schools and other public entities after a 36-year-old Omaha woman, who returned from the United Kingdom and participated in a basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA, later was confirmed positive for the virus.
Churches faced the decision of whether to conduct services the next day—and how they’d handle sacraments like Holy Communion and practices such as passing offering plates and shaking hands.
“St. Timothy is a unique situation in Fremont, because a significant portion of our ministry is to special needs adults and we had several members who were both present at the Y and participating on the 29th,” Schwedhelm said.
They also participated in Sunday worship on March 1 at St. Timothy. Many attended when the congregations had a joint Ash Wednesday service on March 4 at Salem.
When Schwedhelm and her boards got news of the potential risk, they knew a significant number of St. Timothy members would be quarantined.
“The remaining portion of our membership were defined as at-risk, because of their age and health conditions,” Schwedhelm said.
Both churches needed a thorough cleaning. Salem members had to consider their risk factors.
“My immediate concern was for the safety of both congregations,” she said.
Schwedhelm spoke with her husband, Alan, who’s been a registered nurse at Methodist Fremont Health for almost 30 years. She contacted Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing regarding worship services and the Little Saints Childcare Center at Salem.
St. Timothy has an average Sunday attendance in the mid-60s and Salem in the mid-80s. The daycare has an enrollment of 70, but a daily attendance of about 35.
Schwedhelm said she and Uhing talked about the phrase “flattening the curve” – slowing disease progression so medical resources can keep pace with the number of cases.
Knowing they needed to clean the buildings and had quarantined members, the church councils decided to cancel services based on what Schwedhelm recommended after her research.
The churches still worked to provide spiritual food for their flocks – via electronic means.
Salem’s musicians, projectionist, radio and video team and Schwedhelm gathered at the church.
That Sunday, the service at Salem was broadcast via Fremont’s KFMT and KHUB radio at 8:30 a.m., just as it is each week. It was video recorded for Spectrum cable on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“Sunday—provided we have no new local cases—we are going to have services in both churches, but we’ve implemented several safety practices,” Schwedhelm said.
Anybody over age 60 or with underlying health conditions is encouraged to listen on the radio and stay home as they feel appropriate.
Other practices include:
Cleaning.
- Both churches have been cleaned thoroughly—including doorknobs, railings, backs of pews, all tables and chairs. About anything people could touch has been sanitized.
Offering plate relocation.
- Instead of being passed, the offering plate is on a stand. Parishioners can put their offering in the plate without touching it. “Only the ushers and I will touch the offering plate,” Schwedhelm said.
Waterless font.
- Water was removed from a font. In the past, parishioners would remember their baptisms by dipping their fingers in the font and making the sign of the cross with water on their foreheads. “Lots of fingers and lots of water and lots of faces was a sure way to pass germs from face to face,” she said.
Disposable cups.
- Communion servers with sanitized hands each will hold a sanitized tray of individual communion cups at Salem. At St. Timothy, parishioners will hold their individual cups and wine will be poured into them.
Visual signs.
- At one point in the service, people stop, share the sign of peace, shake hands and greet each other. Now, passing the peace will be done only visually.
Electronic pastoral care.
- On March 1, Schwedhelm hugged all of the people from her church who’d attended the Special Olympics event so she’s staying in a “personal bubble.” She’s talked with families in quarantine on the phone to see if they need any supplies.
Plans are being made to get supplies and run errands for families with underlying health conditions. While several can have groceries and prescription medicines delivered, others need errands run that don’t fall into these categories.
Home communion visits. Anyone who stayed at home this week can call the office and a visit will be arranged as soon as possible.
“It’s so important that we continue to share God’s love and support one another at the same time with a fragile population, ensuring they do their very best to be safe,” Schwedhelm said.
Schwedhelm said the council decided to keep the Salem Little Saints Child Care Center open.
“No one within the child care had been involved in the activities at the Y and none of the school-age students, who normally attend or would have been attending during spring break, had been involved in any of the activities on the 29th,” she said. “They were a closed group and non-exposed group. For them, it was in their best interest to continue to operate.”
To keep kids from being exposed, the church had no other activities in the building this week and the daycare didn’t take in additional students.
Services are planned for Sunday.
“Provided there are no new cases found in Fremont, we plan to hold services at both churches,” she said.
In the meantime, Schwedhelm and other pastors offer comfort to their flocks.
“God is present with us, even in these uncertain times,” Schwedhelm said. “We know that God does not leave us, that God walks alongside us, that we can trust—without a doubt—God’s unfailing promises.”
Schwedhelm said God works through people.
“God often sends angels to guard and protect us,” she said.
These angels often come in the form of friends and neighbors.
“We have the opportunity to be those angels for our friends and neighbors,” she said.
Through this, people can find God’s love as they carry each other through times of need.
“God loves us and always desires the best possible life for us,” Schwedhelm said. “We may not see today what a beautiful creation will come from this pain, but we can learn to trust God with the outcome. God makes everything beautiful.”