Pastor tells of steps taken to prevent spread of coronavirus

Plans are being made to get supplies and run errands for families with underlying health conditions. While several can have groceries and prescription medicines delivered, others need errands run that don’t fall into these categories.

Home communion visits. Anyone who stayed at home this week can call the office and a visit will be arranged as soon as possible.

“It’s so important that we continue to share God’s love and support one another at the same time with a fragile population, ensuring they do their very best to be safe,” Schwedhelm said.

Schwedhelm said the council decided to keep the Salem Little Saints Child Care Center open.

“No one within the child care had been involved in the activities at the Y and none of the school-age students, who normally attend or would have been attending during spring break, had been involved in any of the activities on the 29th,” she said. “They were a closed group and non-exposed group. For them, it was in their best interest to continue to operate.”

To keep kids from being exposed, the church had no other activities in the building this week and the daycare didn’t take in additional students.

Services are planned for Sunday.