Pastors comfort, urge congregations to pray for Ukraine

When the Rev. Judy Johnson preached last week to her congregations, she talked about Ukraine and Psalm 91.

Johnson is pastor of Elim and St. Paul’s Lutheran churches in rural Hooper.

Like many ministers, she’s been seeking to guide and comfort her congregants who see daily reports of atrocities caused by Russia’s invasion Ukraine and realize its global effects.

Pastors throughout the Fremont area – and the United States—are encouraging parishioners to pray for the war-torn nation, where civilian casualties are mounting even as innocent people try to flee for safety.

And churches are seeking ways they can provide humanitarian supplies to the Ukrainians.

Elim and St. Paul’s are taking offerings during Lent to be sent to Lutheran Disaster Relief, which has pledged to send 100% of designated offerings to the relief effort.

Clergy acknowledge the terrible scenes from Ukraine that Americans are seeing on their televisions and computers and how it’s affecting them.

“When you see the images and the videos, it’s just heartbreaking,” said the Rev. Jeff Schneider of Cornerstone Bible Church in Fremont. “I have more questions and concerns than I have any answers or ideas at this point.”

But the pastor and his congregation understand the importance of prayer.

Schneider believes people of Cornerstone are praying for the situation in Ukraine much like everyone else.

“There’s a sense of not necessarily even knowing how to pray, but praying for people’s safety, praying for wisdom and praying that God would somehow be glorified in the midst of it,” Schneider said.

The Rev. Gundar Lamberts of Des Moines, Iowa, is a former Fremont pastor, whose parents escaped from Latvia after the Soviets took it over in 1944.

Latvia is about 650 miles away from Ukraine.

Lamberts has been praying for protection and peace against Russian aggression and—similar to Schneider’s congregation—“praying for the continued spread of the Gospel of Jesus as God’s people are scattered.”

The Rev. JJ Hartung of Full Life Church in Fremont offers many thoughts on how to pray.

“As believers, we need to hold up our brothers and sisters in Christ and intercede on their behalf,” Hartung said.

This means praying that the Holy Spirit fills them with wisdom and understanding and with the peace, comfort and empowerment to get through, he said.

He also believes Christians need to pray for protection for fleeing unbelievers.

And with words reminiscent of Christ’s call for Christians to love their enemies, Hartung encourages prayer for Russia’s leader.

“I believe we need to pray for (Vladimir) Putin,” Hartung said. “We need to pray that God shows up and brings revelation to Putin and his need for a Savior.”

Hartung also believes Christians must pray that Russia’s military men will encounter the Lord.

He encourages prayer for divine intervention.

“We need to pray about God in his sovereignty and control to interject in a divine, supernatural way that makes people realize that ‘Wow, that could only be God,’ which he’s doing right now already. You hear the testimonies of what’s going on,” Hartung said.

He cited as an example, the Russian military convoy that stalled out on March 3.

Televised news reports continue to show Russian atrocities, including the recent airstrike on a maternity and children’s hospital in the city of Mariupol.

Even before news of this attack, Hartung stressed the importance of prayer for leaders worldwide.

“We need to be praying for the other countries’ presidents that the Lord ministers to them,” he said.

And that God guides them on how they are supposed to be stepping up with supplies and militaristically.

Hartung urges prayer for the Church at large. Churches must see how they can aid fleeing refugees.

“The Church around the world needs to start thinking, ‘How can we help with this?’” Hartung said.

Johnson’s churches are beginning to help by collecting monetary donations for Lutheran Disaster Relief.

Lutheran Disaster Response is working with companion churches in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia and other ecumenical partners to provide refugees with immediate support and supplies such as food, blankets, water and hygiene kits.

Meanwhile, Johnson offered comfort during a recent sermon while telling about Psalm 91.

Known for its description of God’s protection, the well-loved Psalm talks about the Lord helping people through all sorts of harrowing situations.

Johnson addressed verses which state that “no scourge” will come near the dwelling of those who’ve made the Lord their refuge and “no evil” will befall them.

That’s hard to tell the people of Ukraine, where night skies light up orange from bombs being exploded by the Russians, she said.

Johnson admits people have many things to worry about in the world today and may wonder if they’ll ever be truly safe.

“Is Psalm 91 promising more than it can deliver?” she asked. “But what exactly does Psalm 91 promise? It doesn’t say that nothing bad will happen to those who put their trust in God.”

Johnson cites Bible-times people who were martyred for their faith and Christ who was crucified.

But she also quoted the Rev. Scott Hoezee, a theologian, who writes: “if God is your bottom line, your refuge, the place you most want to be, then there are several wonderful things that can never change.”

Hoezee writes that God “will never leave you” and “nothing will separate you from God … even if the worst somehow comes….” He said God can use unhappy events to make people stronger so they can help others.

Johnson, who has battled multiple sclerosis for years while serving her churches, encouraged her congregants by saying they can be confident that God wants the best for them.

“We can rely on God!” she said. “God is for us, God won’t abandon us, and God will send His angels to watch over us. We can depend on His presence and promise!”

