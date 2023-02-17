In addition to teaching God’s word, the Rev. Richard Crooks of First Baptist Church in Fremont enjoys touching hearts through his photography.

“It is important to have outside interests and involvements,” Crooks said, “as well as ways to step away from ministry work for relaxation.”

Crooks began pastoring at First Baptist in December 2016. Currently on sabbatical, he enjoys having more time to devote to his family as well as his creative work.

An exhibit of Crooks’ photography will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Wellness Room at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.

“It’s always nice to provide a location for various groups from our community to gather,” said Nye Square’s Life Enrichment Director, Jordan Turner. “Richard initially contacted me at Christmastime about holding an exhibit, but that’s typically a busy time for us so we were not able to schedule it at that time. When he reached out again at the beginning of this month, I was able to schedule it for Feb. 18.”

In addition to pastoring First Baptist Church, Crooks also helps lead a Bible study at Nye Square for interested residents.

“For a number of years now, I have been one of the local pastors taking a turn in the rotation to lead the weekly Bible study,” Crooks said. “That has given me opportunity to get to know a number of folks there in addition to the parishioners of mine who live there.”

As he had prints produced and was working on mounting them for use, Crooks shared them with interested individuals at the church as well as those in the Bible study group.

“Knowing that the facility likes to provide the residents with a variety of interesting activities, I decided to offer to set up a display of the prints there, along with a few from my personal collection as well, as a one-day exhibit,” he said.

When he needs to recharge his battery and clear his mind, Crooks enjoys walking the grounds at Camp Moses Merrill, located on the bluffs just east of Linwood, Nebraska. The camp and the conference center were developed by the American Baptists in Nebraska.

“Our church regularly has campers and conference attendees at activities there,” Crooks said. “The camp is quite scenic, several hundred acres of wooded hills, streams, and trails.”

Many people at First Baptist were actively involved in building the various facilities of the camp.

“It has become a place where I have found opportunities for relaxation, exercise, and inspiration,” Crooks added. “I have a background in professional photography going back to my youth, and so when wandering out in the natural settings at camp, I frequently take a camera along for my own enjoyment.”

As Crooks shared some of his photos with the camp staff, it was agreed that his work should be printed and displayed in the various facilities there.

“The camp and I decided I could offer to make additional prints as a fundraiser by which someone could order copies and the proceeds would become a donation to the camp,” Crooks said.

The camp is also the location for the church’s youth group to attend summer camp.

“I have participated in various ways in the summer camping programs of our churches,” Crooks said. “I have observed firsthand how significant those experiences can be for young people. Camp gives them an opportunity to leave behind all the technology and normal routines to return to nature to spend time building friendships and enjoying God’s creation.”

Crooks’ wife, Nola, first learned about the camp a couple years before the couple moved to Fremont.

“She was the guest speaker at a women’s conference there,” he said. “My encounters came via participation in the various conferences our churches provide.”

Crooks recalled seeing the camp for the first time and being impressed with its natural beauty.

“Wildlife, wild flowers, scenic trails and vistas, a delightful place for a photographer pastor seeking time away,” he said.

Crooks first became interested in photography through his parents, who owned and operated a studio in southeast Kansas.

“Dad was the photographer, mom was the business manager,” he said. “My brother and sister and I spent many hours from childhood through college working there in various ways, everything from emptying trash to working the darkroom, developing the 5x7 negatives to learning the art of portrait and wedding photography as apprentices.”

Crooks’ first camera in childhood was a Kodak Brownie roll-film camera that used 127 film.

“Then the instamatics came out,” he said. “As I got older, I purchased my own 35mm for pleasure photographs. Professionally, we used medium and large-format cameras by Hasselblad, Mamiya, and different view cameras that could produce negatives up to 8x10 inches.”

Crook was in high school when he shot his first wedding. Over the years he has done many others in a wide variety of locations.

“The studio when I worked there was the oldest continuous-running studio in the state of Kansas, with three consecutive owners, all of whom had won their Master’s level through the Professional Photographers Association, which is done through winning national awards or teaching accredited seminars,” Crooks said.

Crooks’ father believed in and practiced “old school” photography in which excellence mattered.

“I learned the importance of reading the shape of people’s faces and using light as the brush to shape the image and create the mood desired while recognizing how angles change the perspective and proportions of the subject,” he said.

Crooks said he is “dismayed” at some of the portraits and wedding photographs produced in recent years because so often the artistry has been lost and many photographers no longer seem to understand that the choices the photographer makes decides whether the photograph will enhance or detract from the appearance of the person photographed.

“One highlight of my photography career was when I had the opportunity to attend a weekend seminar by famed wedding photographer, Bill Stockwell of Oklahoma City,” Crooks said. “He was one of the top three photographers in the nation at the time.”

Like most pastors, Crooks also enjoys writing.

“I have tried to use my love of writing in ways that is helpful for others,” he said. ”I currently have five books in print, and two or three more that I anticipate will be released sometime this year.”

The ones currently in print include two daily devotionals designed to help individuals going through divorce. The two volumes are a year’s worth of readings plus special readings for holidays.

“The first volume is geared toward the early days of divorce when the pain is most intense,” Crooks said. “The second volume contains many general devotions as well as those on the topic of divorce that are more joyful and focused on shaping a new future subsequent to divorce.”

Crooks said the books arose out of his own experience of divorce and a recognition of the “paucity” of meaningful materials available for Christians suffering the experience.

“Another devotional book in print is for individuals who are engaged in the task of caregiving for another who may be ill, aging, or in other ways in need of special care,” he said. “This book arises out of my own experience of assisting my parents during their last years.”

Crooks has also written two collections of poetry.

“The first contains Advent/Christmas-based poetry, and the second is primarily poetry related to Holy Week/Easter, along with some more generic topics,” he said. “The Easter book also contains a longer poem I composed during the 2019 flood, when I was here and my wife was stranded in Omaha.”

Upcoming books include a fiction piece about a woman in the process of helping her elderly father after he accidentally fell and her own life struggles. Another is a collection of 100 devotions based on the Book of Ruth.

“My wife has worked at TD Ameritrade/Charles Schwab since our arrival in Fremont,” Crooks said. “She’s a person who loves technology. Whenever we pull together photos or videos for use at the church, she is frequently the one who creates them.”

The book covers are designed by Crooks and his wife using his own photographs for the background.

“As a lover of tech,” Crooks added, “Nola uses the photographs and other materials to create the book covers with my input and preferences. Probably, if one were to ask, her biggest support of my photography these days is a willingness to put up with lots of stops when travelling so I can capture the perfect moment, although on a recent trip to Montenegro, our hosts and she decided to limit my car stoppages to only four times a day.”

Being a man of discipline, Crooks said he tries to be careful about overdoing the mixing of what is now a personal hobby with his professional work environment for the sake of balance.

“However,” he added, “I have used my photography skills to take photographs for the churches I have pastored in a variety of ways.”

At a couple of churches that used professionally printed Sunday flyers, Crooks shot photos used for those flyers.

“While I do not shoot portraits for church directories any longer,” he said, “I have taken other photos to be used in them and at-home shots of individuals whose health did not give them the opportunity to come have theirs taken at the church.”

At the height of the pandemic, when services were not being held in person, a number of Crooks’ photos taken at Moses Merrill as well as others were used to create montages for viewing online as part of the worship presentation.

“I have made images of various mission stations I have visited to help educate my people about the work we do at a distance,” Crooks said. “Here in Fremont, I’ve taken many candid shots of our ministry activities that we collect and then print them in an annual review book, to remind us of the things God has done in our midst the previous year.”

As with most churches, these changing times provide unique challenges, but Crooks enjoys building meaningful relations with his congregation as well as the Fremont community.

“We seek to help make an impact beyond our walls,” he said. “Sometimes that impact is in the form of warm coats and gloves for children or snacks and meals for teachers, but we have sought to find specific niches in which we can serve.”

First Baptist Church, located at 505 N. C St. in Fremont, holds two services. Traditional worship begins at 9:30 a.m., and the casual service is at 11 a.m.