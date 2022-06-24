Peace Lutheran Church plans Vacation Bible School

All ages will celebrate God’s wisdom in His creation at Peace Lutheran Church from July 12-14. Families are welcome.

Each Vacation Bible School evening begins with a 5:30 meal and will conclude by 8 p.m. There will be nature crafts, indoor/outdoor fun, music and God’s creation truths – for all ages.

Registrations are due June 30 online at peacelutheranfremontne.com or by calling the church office at 402-727-7273. Messages will be returned.

Peace Lutheran (2102 N. Co. Rd. 26) is 1.5 mile east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30. All are invited – children, friends or families – to enjoy the evenings together. Questions may be directed to Peg Pribnow at 402-727-5856. Freewill offering available.

