Peace Lutheran Church plans Vacation Bible School

Peace Lutheran Church

Peace Lutheran Church

 Tribune file photo

All ages will celebrate God’s wisdom in His creation at Peace Lutheran Church from July 12-14. Families are welcome.

Each Vacation Bible School evening begins with a 5:30 meal and will conclude by 8 p.m. There will be nature crafts, indoor/outdoor fun, music and God’s creation truths – for all ages.

Registrations are due June 30 online at peacelutheranfremontne.com or by calling the church office at 402-727-7273. Messages will be returned.

Peace Lutheran (2102 N. Co. Rd. 26) is 1.5 mile east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30. All are invited – children, friends or families – to enjoy the evenings together. Questions may be directed to Peg Pribnow at 402-727-5856. Freewill offering available.

