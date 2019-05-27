Registration is open for children age 4 through fourth grade to enjoy three days of vacation Bible school at Peace Lutheran Church, 1.5 miles east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30. PLC traffic is permitted by driving past the barrier on the highway overpass.
VBS will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10-12. Plans include Bible time, outdoor time, lunch and crafts which all center on “I AM WHO I AM.”
Registrations are due May 30 for craft supplies and food preparations. To register, visit www.peacelutheranfremontne or call the PLC office, 402-727-7273. Messages left will be answered. Questions also may be texted to Peg at 402-720-5667.