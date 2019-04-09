{{featured_button_text}}
Good Friday Camp

Students who attended a previous Good Friday Camp at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont designed flower cupcakes as part of an activity for the faith-based day camp.

 Tribune file photo

Peace Lutheran Church will again host a day camp on Friday, April 19, to focus on Easter truths and the love of Jesus.

Children (preschool through fourth grade) are invited to enjoy crafts, songs, Bible time, lunch and activities in five hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of Easter meaning. Registrations are due Monday, April 15, for necessary preparations, and can be made on the church website, www.peacelutheranfremontne.com, or by calling the church office at 402 727-7273.

Peace Lutheran is located 1.5 mile east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30. All children are invited. For questions, call Peg Pribnow at 402-727-5856.

