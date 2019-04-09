Peace Lutheran Church will again host a day camp on Friday, April 19, to focus on Easter truths and the love of Jesus.
Children (preschool through fourth grade) are invited to enjoy crafts, songs, Bible time, lunch and activities in five hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of Easter meaning. Registrations are due Monday, April 15, for necessary preparations, and can be made on the church website, www.peacelutheranfremontne.com, or by calling the church office at 402 727-7273.
Peace Lutheran is located 1.5 mile east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30. All children are invited. For questions, call Peg Pribnow at 402-727-5856.