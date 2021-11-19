Places where the Rev. Pastor Dan and Deb have served

Places where the Heuers have served.
• Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School in Detroit, Michigan.
• Trinity Lutheran School in Spring, Texas.
• Concordia Lutheran School in Tomball, Texas – where Heuer taught school, was a coach and principal.
Heuer went to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.
• St. Peter’s Lutheran church in Davenport, where he was ordained.
• Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney.
• Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
• Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Fremont.
