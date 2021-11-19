 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Places where the Rev. Pastor Dan and Deb have served

  • Updated
  • 0

Places where the Heuers have served.

• Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School in Detroit, Michigan.

• Trinity Lutheran School in Spring, Texas.

• Concordia Lutheran School in Tomball, Texas – where Heuer taught school, was a coach and principal.

Heuer went to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.

• St. Peter’s Lutheran church in Davenport, where he was ordained.

• Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney.

• Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

• Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Fremont.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Delicious Thanksgiving dishes that don't require an oven

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News