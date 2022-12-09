Remembering Pastor Dan: Pastor, parishioners share thoughts

Whether it involved cars or M&M candies, the Rev. Dan Heuer provided spiritual analogies for his flock.

Now, those who knew him are remembering his analogy of a fork.

The former pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church said when people go out to dinner they get the first and second courses, then a waiter clears the table.

“If they tell you to keep the fork, it means the best is yet to come, because you’re getting dessert,” he’d say.

After a lengthy cancer battle, the beloved Fremont pastor died Dec. 2. Those who came to the visitation said they saw M&M memorabilia and little cars on the casket’s inside lid.

And in the pastor’s pocket was a white, plastic fork - a reminder to those who have faith in Jesus for eternal life that the best is yet to come.

Those remembering the good-humored pastor said they appreciated his love of people, compassion, behind-the-scenes work and resilience.

The Minnesota-born pastor earned a teaching degree from Concordia College in Seward and later taught in inner-city Detroit and northwest Houston.

In a 2007 Tribune story, Heuer said he was working at a Lutheran school, when he found he liked teaching the Scriptures best.

His calling as a pastor was confirmed when he learned one of his students, who died after a car accident, had a letter in his locker saying he’d become a Christian in Heuer’s class.

Early on, Heuer decided he didn’t want to be like ministers from his youth, who were unapproachable and didn’t appear to make mistakes.

“Jesus is inviting,” Heuer said in the story. “When I was a kid, I don’t know that I knew that.”

Heuer was ordained and served churches in Kearney and Hastings.

He and his wife, Deb, came to Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Fremont in 2006. Besides giving analogy-laden sermons, Heuer visited people who were homebound and in nursing homes and sought to be active in the school.

Heuer spent years leading the GriefShare ministry to help those suffering from the loss of loved ones. He offered three sessions a year. Most attendees weren’t Trinity church members.

Vern Greunke of Cedar Bluffs lost his wife, Linda, 13 years ago. He met Heuer through GriefShare.

“He was a Godsend to me as far as getting me through the journey of grief,” Greunke said.

Greunke later led GriefShare sessions at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs and also filled in when needed for Heuer as a facilitator at Trinity.

Through the years, Greunke heard Heuer’s stories, including how farmers harvested his dad’s crops after he died at about age 50.

“We poured our hearts out to him and he poured his heart out to us,” Greunke said.

Chris Vogt of Arlington said Heuer helped her through the loss of her dad in 2015 and mom in 2017. She and her husband, Mark, had joined Trinity in 2014.

“You felt like once you met him, you’d known him your entire life,” Chris Vogt said. “He was so easy to talk to. He was fun. It didn’t matter who you were. He accepted anybody for who they were and what they were. He never passed judgment on anybody. He was a true servant of Christ.”

The Vogts said they and fellow members Tom and Barb Mueller of Elkhorn and the Heuers became friends, who went out to dinner and movies and played cards.

“We all had a lot of fun together,” Chris said.

During Heuer’s tenure, Trinity staffers learned about the Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dog ministry. Trinity volunteers take Katie the Comfort Dog to churches, schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

They’ve gone to the sites of high-profile mass shootings including those in Las Vegas, where a gunman fired on a crowd of concert-goers that left 59 dead and in Florida, where another gunman killed 17 in a school shooting.

Deb Heuer was among volunteers who went to those sites. She continued in that capacity until later stepping back to help her husband.

In 2016, Dan Heuer was in the school chapel when his femur snapped and he fell.

Heuer learned he had cancer in his leg and knew he wouldn’t be able to minister in the same way.

“So the congregation was nice enough to allow me to become the associate pastor, to take a step back, and then we called a new senior pastor,” Dan Heuer said in a Tribune story.

Typically, this type of arrangement doesn’t work well, said the Rev. Anthony Gerber, who came to Trinity as senior pastor in 2017.

Yet Heuer loved people and this gave him the opportunity to spend time with them.

“We really worked well together from Day 1,” Gerber said.

Greg Rathke was principal at Trinity school at that time.

“The three of us complemented each other in terms of making sure all people were cared for,” Gerber said.

Rathke started seminary online and, when finished, will serve as associate pastor. He visits homebound parishioners.

Gerber said he learned much from Heuer.

“We sat together often and talked about life and how to best love people,” Gerber said. “I like to follow a schedule and know what I’m doing. Schedule didn’t matter to him. If somebody needed more time, they got more time.”

Heuer’s example helped broaden Gerber’s perspective.

“Yes, things need to get done, but people are more important than checked boxes,” Gerber said.

Gerber and Heuer often stood outside greeting students as they came to school. It had been cold for a long time when, one day, the temperatures warmed to 40 degrees.

“I was still in my heavy coat and hat and gloves,” Gerber said, recalling Heuer’s humor. “Dan was outside in shorts and a Hawaiian T-shirt.”

Gerber said he saw Christ-like characteristics in Heuer including love, service and humility.

“He never cared much about the spotlight,” Gerber said. “He loved the one-on-one conversations. He loved doing the things that nobody ever really saw or knew. He would spend hours with different individuals or couples. He made sure they were cared for.”

Gerber saw Heuer’s resiliency in the midst of cancer.

The Vogts saw that, too.

They arranged to spend a week with the Heuers in Scottsdale, Arizona, to fulfill the pastor’s dream of attending the Barrett-Jackson classic car auction in January 2020.

“We had a lot of fun, but he was not feeling the greatest,” Mike Vogt said. “The one thing that always amazed me about him is that he never complained.”

Chris Vogt recalled how Heuer loved the smell of burnt rubber at the car auction.

“That’s the next best thing than being in heaven,” Heuer told her.

Mike Vogt recalls Heuer helping clean out the house and garage of someone who had to move into a nursing home and had no family. Heuer’s leg bothered him, but he never complained.

“He did as much work or more than we did,” Mike Vogt said.

Many remember Heuer’s appreciation of cars and M&M candies.

Heuer noted in the 2007 Tribune story that cars are different on the outside, but all have an engine and other components.

Similarly, people think they’re different, but are pretty much the same.

“We’re in need of tune ups and oil changes,” Heuer said. “Sometimes we need to put on the brakes and sometimes we need new windshield wipers so we can see better.

“We’re not maintenance-free and Jesus comes to meet that need. The divine healer is the divine mechanic.”

Heuer drew other analogies with M&M candies, including them being different colors outside, but the same inside.

The Vogts said pallbearers wore ties with M&M pictures and six Comfort Dogs, including Katie and Phineas, who’s new to Trinity, were at the funeral.

Chris said Heuer planned the sermon and songs for his funeral and the dinner thereafter.

It included fried chicken from Baker’s and cole slaw from Kentucky Fried Chicken. Churchwomen baked his favorite dessert: chocolate cake with chocolate frosting.

Such things would be a remembrance of a man, who knew the best was yet to come.