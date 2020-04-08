Retired NFL running back to speak at 'virtual' prayer breakfast broadcast

He’d face times of frustration and discouragement, but Woodhead continued to trust God.

“My life is a life of constant surrender and trusting in God,” Woodhead said. “I don’t always do that very well, but he always gets me to that point and I’m thankful for it. I serve a God who’s always been faithful. His love has never failed me and that’s something I can rest in regardless of what’s going on in my life or the world.”

Much has happened in Woodhead’s life.

After playing football for North Platte High School, Woodhead played at Chadron State College. He treasures those times and appreciates the great teams and coaches.

In 2006 and 2007, he won the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the best football player in NCAA Division II in the nation.

“I thought it was cool,” he said of the awards, “but I thought it was more for the team, because the team had a part in it, too. It wasn’t just me. … I felt like we were awarded for a good season.”

He didn’t have the chance to play for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and wasn’t invited to the NFL combine, which gives college players a chance to show their skills before the draft where they’re chosen for teams.