Retired NFL running back to speak at 'virtual' prayer breakfast broadcast

There wasn’t much time.
It was toward the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl XLVI and New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead was on the field.
“If we were going to score a touchdown, we had to do it - and do it fast,” he said.
Woodhead knew the route to take.
“I had a great quarterback in Tom Brady and he was able to find me,” Woodhead said.
Brady threw the ball.
“I knew I was open,” Woodhead said. “I just had to make sure I caught it.”
He caught the ball - scoring the first touchdown in the game for the Patriots.
New England eventually lost the game to the New York Giants 21-17, but Woodhead gained an incredible memory.
“I thought it was an amazing experience even though we lost, something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It was definitely a really cool deal,” he said.
Eight years after that Super Bowl game, Woodhead and his family live in Omaha. He’s retired from the NFL after playing for the New York Jets, the Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.
He has good memories, but also those of injuries and setbacks.
And in an age when few people would align words like “surrender” and “football,” Woodhead can tell how trusting God has carried him through his career and beyond.
On Friday, Woodhead will give a brief message when the Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast hosts a special “virtual” broadcast via Facebook Live at 7:30 a.m. At the same time, it will be aired on The Best Mix 105.5 KFMT-FM radio in Fremont.
Both are available for free to the public on Good Friday. Plans are to have an in-person breakfast in late summer or early fall, said Joey Spellerberg, chairman.
Those who tune in on Friday can learn more about Woodhead and his trust in God.
Woodhead grew up in North Platte, where his dad was an elementary school P.E. teacher and a coach at North Platte High School. His mother was a stay-at-home mom, who homeschooled Woodhead and his three siblings.
“We didn’t have a lot, but we always had enough,” Woodhead said. “God always provided. At an early age, I was able to see God provide and his faithfulness - whether it be with groceries or bills that needed to be paid - God always showed up.”
Woodhead said being young and seeing God work in amazing ways would help him when he was in the NFL, which he said could be a tough road at times.
He’d face times of frustration and discouragement, but Woodhead continued to trust God.
“My life is a life of constant surrender and trusting in God,” Woodhead said. “I don’t always do that very well, but he always gets me to that point and I’m thankful for it. I serve a God who’s always been faithful. His love has never failed me and that’s something I can rest in regardless of what’s going on in my life or the world.”
Much has happened in Woodhead’s life.
After playing football for North Platte High School, Woodhead played at Chadron State College. He treasures those times and appreciates the great teams and coaches.
In 2006 and 2007, he won the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the best football player in NCAA Division II in the nation.
“I thought it was cool,” he said of the awards, “but I thought it was more for the team, because the team had a part in it, too. It wasn’t just me. … I felt like we were awarded for a good season.”
He didn’t have the chance to play for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and wasn’t invited to the NFL combine, which gives college players a chance to show their skills before the draft where they’re chosen for teams.
But in 2008, he was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. Woodhead would play for two years, but he tore a ligament in his knee and was out for the first season.
“In the NFL, if you’re not available - because it’s a business - if you’re hurt, you’re kind of useless,” he said. “Every time you get hurt you’re a little bit concerned about the next year going back, because when you were hurt, you weren’t productive.”
He was out three seasons of the 10 he’d spend in the NFL.
Woodhead played a second season with the Jets.
He moved on to play three years with the New England Patriots.
“That was probably the first time I really got the opportunity to play a lot,” he said.
Woodhead was with the Patriots when he caught the 3- or 4-yard pass from Brady for a touchdown. The moment passed quickly.
“It was a really cool deal,” he noted. “But the thing is, it was in the middle of the game, so I wasn’t able to think about it that much until probably after the game to be really honest.”
He remembers one thing well.
“I was able to blow a kiss up to my wife and my newly born baby who is 8 now,” he said.
Woodhead went on to play for the San Diego Chargers for four years, which he describes as probably the best years of his career as far as production.
He then played one year for the Baltimore Ravens before deciding to retire.
“I’d played 10 years and I was kind of ready,” he said. “I had four kids and didn’t want to keep moving the family around. I didn’t want the kids to switch schools left and right. I wanted some sort of stability.”
Woodhead and his wife, Stacia, have four children: Gia, 8; Will, 6; Maisy, 4; and Hope, 2.
He is a senior partner at Performance Mountain, working with clients in business, NCAA and professional sports.
Looking back, Woodhead appreciates growing up in a Christian home and seeing God’s provision at a young age.
“Because of that, it prepared me for the road I was going to experience in football and in life - whatever setbacks, injuries,” he said. “There were definitely some tough times, whether it was injuries or not feeling like a team wanted me or whatever it might be.”
Yet no matter how difficult the situation, he knows God is with him - a foundation built during his younger days.
During his talk, Woodhead plans to share some of his story and about putting trust in God.
Those who’d like to see and hear the broadcast may visit the Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast’s Facebook page and “like” it and watch on Friday morning.
“It’s not going to be something you want to miss,” Spellerberg said. “Please join us.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.