Rural churches having drive up services

“The congregation members are certainly looking forward to and glad to be back in church in whatever capacity that may be at this time, because we’ve been out of church since March and they’re excited about being able to worship together — even having to social distance in the sanctuary,” Ball said.

Ball also said he understands those, who are reluctant to come into the sanctuary, and that is why the drive-in option remains.

St. Paul’s is one of four congregations in the Faith Ambassadors Lutheran Parish.

This month, the churches will be involved in joint services.

Services will alternate between St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cuming County Line, at Scribner and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Uehling.

This Sunday, the service will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s, CCL.

The other two churches — United Lutheran Church in Scribner and St. John’s Ridgely Lutheran Church — will alternate services in July. Inside services will be offered. There will be no drive-in service.

This Sunday, the service will be at 9 a.m. at St. John’s Ridgely Lutheran Church, southwest of Hooper.

Many people say good can come even from challenging situations.