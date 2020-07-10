Rural churches having drive up services

It hasn’t been church as usual for the rural community.
Like other congregations across the country, those in rural settings have had to adapt to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But rural congregations have been demonstrating their rooted faith with drive-in worship services.
Now, some area churches are starting to offer services in their sanctuaries as well, while still providing the drive-in option.
Last Sunday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Uehling had a service inside its sanctuary, while continuing to broadcast it via a transmitter, said Vicar Bob Ball.
Congregants and guests who weren’t comfortable coming into the sanctuary could listen to the entire service via their vehicle radios from the church parking lot.
Inside the sanctuary, parishioners were offered hand sanitizer and were able to wear masks. They could put their offering in an offering plate at the church entrance.
Not all pews are occupied to allow for social distancing. The service is abbreviated to limit the number of responses.
“We’re limiting the hymns that are being sung and the congregational responses to the liturgy,” Ball said.
Turnout at last Sunday’s service was good.
“The congregation members are certainly looking forward to and glad to be back in church in whatever capacity that may be at this time, because we’ve been out of church since March and they’re excited about being able to worship together — even having to social distance in the sanctuary,” Ball said.
Ball also said he understands those, who are reluctant to come into the sanctuary, and that is why the drive-in option remains.
St. Paul’s is one of four congregations in the Faith Ambassadors Lutheran Parish.
This month, the churches will be involved in joint services.
Services will alternate between St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cuming County Line, at Scribner and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Uehling.
This Sunday, the service will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s, CCL.
The other two churches — United Lutheran Church in Scribner and St. John’s Ridgely Lutheran Church — will alternate services in July. Inside services will be offered. There will be no drive-in service.
This Sunday, the service will be at 9 a.m. at St. John’s Ridgely Lutheran Church, southwest of Hooper.
Many people say good can come even from challenging situations.
Ball believes something good has come from this situation.
“It really helps us realize how important worship is — together — and how meaningful it is to be able to be in God’s house — to be in the church together and be in communion with each other,” he said.
He points out the unity he’s seen.
“Through all of the COVID-19 — through all of everything going on — we still came together as a church even though it was in a different format,” he said.
The format is still a little different in the churches now, but people are still coming together.
“We’re all still God’s people that are worshiping him and showing that in our unity,” he said.
Ball sees a continued mission, adding this:
“I think we need to reach out to the community, however we can, and continue to spread the word about church and about the Gospel and the love of Christ — that’s the main thing.”
