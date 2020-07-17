Salvation Army in Fremont has new officers

Lt. Rodney Morin was 13 years old when he received God’s call to ministry.
It was a call to serve as an officer in the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army is a church and an international charitable organization, founded in the 1800s by evangelist William Booth and his wife, Catherine, in England.
Lts. Amber and Rodney Morin are the new officers overseeing the Fremont site.
Recently, Morin recalled how his trek with the Salvation Army began.
Originally from Valparaiso, Indiana, Morin said he grew up in poverty. His first experiences with the Salvation Army occurred when he went with his dad to get rent assistance and his mom to get food. He later attended Salvation Army church services.
Invited to a youth conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Morin would receive his call to officership.
“I was sitting in the congregation of the youth and the Holy Spirit came over me and just kind of lifted me and pushed me toward the platform,” he said.
On the platform, divisional youth staffers were offering a call to those who wanted to become a Salvation Army officer.
He’d return to the Salvation Army Church in Valparaiso.
“That was when my journey began, working toward where I am today — 14 years later,” he said.
In the years after the call, Morin would be involved in leading youth and men’s ministries. He was a praise band leader. He worked at youth camps in the summer for four years.
Morin was at the Army Lake Camp at East Troy, Wisconsin, when he met his future wife, Amber.
“I saw her as a rival, because we both played drums and she — at that time — played them better than I did,” he said as she laughed.
The two were in the praise band together.
“She also played bass when I played drums so I did have an opportunity to play,” he said. “We talked and I fell in love with her.”
Amber, who’s originally from Janesville, Wisconsin, said she’s known since she was young that she wanted to help others.
Like Morin, she’d accepted God’s call.
“You feel something within yourself that you just know this is what God has for you,” she said.
Certain situations make it clear.
“And you just get that sense that, ‘I am where I’m supposed to be helping people,’” she said.
Morin credits her with encouraging him along his path.
“Amber was a huge influence in me getting to where I am, because she helped me find the courage to step into faith and become an officer,” Morin said. “She’s an amazing person.”
They were engaged at the camp, where they later married in 2016.
“It’s kind of a special place for us,” she said.
He’d previously had an internship, but after they married she had one in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He served as the assistant youth director for the Salvation Army in Waukesha.
The two graduated from the College for Officer Training, accredited through Olivet Nazarene University, in June in Chicago. At college, they learned about the ministry, business and social work aspects of the Salvation Army.
They started on July 1 in Fremont.
They oversee everything that happens at Fremont’s Salvation Army, including ministry and Sunday worship services. Stephanie O’Brien is the social worker who helps clients.
“She’s fantastic,” Morin said.
Besides a food pantry, case management, rent and utilities assistance, the Salvation Army is launching a program called “Pathway of Hope” for families who’d like a little help getting back on their feet.
The Morins are working to grow the youth ministry.
“That’s one of our biggest projects right now,” Amber Morin said.
It’s a little difficult to do amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they are planning a vacation Bible school.
The free VBS is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3-7 at Davenport Park.
All activities will take place outdoors. Safety precautions will be taken, including cleaning and mask-wearing. The weeklong event, designed for kids ages 6 to 12, will include stories about Jesus, games, crafts and snacks.
The Morins are eager to serve.
“What excites me the most is we’ve spent so long training how to meet the needs in the community in the best way and now we’re here and there’s lots of opportunities for us to think outside of the box and think creatively to help people and show them the love of God,” she said.
Rodney Morin enjoys spending time with church members and having opportunities to spiritually feed them through actions and sermons.
He seeks to create partnerships with other agencies that have the same mission.
“That’s really where my heart is — is the people — and being someone who’s come from a background of poverty, finding ways to help fill the need they have, whether it be through food or needing someone to talk to, hearing an encouraging word, having someone who can pray with them,” he said. “We view — not just the people that come on Sundays — as a congregation, but whoever walks through our doors as well. Everyone needs Jesus and that’s our primary focus of making sure everyone has the knowledge of a God who loves them and wants a relationship with them.”
