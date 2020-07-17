Salvation Army in Fremont has new officers

The Morins are working to grow the youth ministry.

“That’s one of our biggest projects right now,” Amber Morin said.

It’s a little difficult to do amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they are planning a vacation Bible school.

The free VBS is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3-7 at Davenport Park.

All activities will take place outdoors. Safety precautions will be taken, including cleaning and mask-wearing. The weeklong event, designed for kids ages 6 to 12, will include stories about Jesus, games, crafts and snacks.

The Morins are eager to serve.

“What excites me the most is we’ve spent so long training how to meet the needs in the community in the best way and now we’re here and there’s lots of opportunities for us to think outside of the box and think creatively to help people and show them the love of God,” she said.

Rodney Morin enjoys spending time with church members and having opportunities to spiritually feed them through actions and sermons.

He seeks to create partnerships with other agencies that have the same mission.

“That’s really where my heart is — is the people — and being someone who’s come from a background of poverty, finding ways to help fill the need they have, whether it be through food or needing someone to talk to, hearing an encouraging word, having someone who can pray with them,” he said. “We view — not just the people that come on Sundays — as a congregation, but whoever walks through our doors as well. Everyone needs Jesus and that’s our primary focus of making sure everyone has the knowledge of a God who loves them and wants a relationship with them.”

