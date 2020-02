A Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St., in Schuyler.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, breakfast sausage and scrambled eggs will be served from 4:30-7 p.m.

Tickets, which will be available at the door, are $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under.