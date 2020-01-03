It’s a new ministry for Sinai Lutheran Church.
Members and clergy of the Fremont congregation have worked for a year, making plans for a columbarium.
A columbarium is a structure with small compartments, called niches, which each have room for a funeral urn containing the ashes of an individual.
The new columbarium, which is inside the church, is north of the altar area and situated behind an arched entryway.
On Sunday, the congregation will dedicate the columbarium during its worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to the services in the church at 950 E. Eighth St.
At this time, the columbarium has space for 40 urns. When a second phase of the project is finished, it will have the capacity for a total of 96 urns.
A team of people worked on the columbarium project, meeting once or twice monthly.
That team included: the Rev. Jim Melang, chairman; the Rev. Al Duminy; Scott Flanagan; Annette Holtam; Jan Ostransky; Paul VonSeggern and Cheri Anderson.
During the year, the team worked toward making a recommendation to the Sinai Council about moving forward with a columbarium for the congregation.
Team members prayerfully deliberated about various styles of columbariums and interviewed different manufacturers.
They visited four other churches that have columbariums and spoke with representatives at each place.
Throughout the process, team members became convinced that having a columbarium at the church would be beneficial and would reflect the church’s beliefs, which are centered in Christ’s death and resurrection.
“We feel that providing a columbarium in our church can serve as a witness to our faith in the promise of eternal life, and can provide a ministry to families who have experienced loss and grief,” Anderson told the Tribune.
Several times during the process, team members updated the congregation via newsletter articles and in forums where questions could be answered and concerns addressed.
The team unanimously chose the company, Armento, in Buffalo, New York, for the project.
You have free articles remaining.
Team members decided to have the columbarium placed in the transept area, north of the altar.
In a cross-shaped church, the transept is the horizontal part that forms the arms of the cross.
The columbarium features an ornate design with crosses and is situated between two stained glass windows — one symbolizing baptism and the other, Holy Communion.
Team members interviewed four woodwork craftsmen and received bids for completion of the oak framing. They recommended a local woodwork artisan, Thomas Kruger.
“Several members of our team were familiar with his work and craftsmanship,” Anderson stated in a 2019 report.
The team made its recommendation to the Sinai Council during a special Aug. 20 meeting and received a unanimous endorsement.
On Sept. 15, the congregation voted on the proposal to install a columbarium.
“The vote was overwhelmingly positive,” Anderson said.
In early December, the columbarium arrived. Construction of the oak cabinetry was finished by Dec. 22.
The project was funded by memorial gifts designated for this endeavor and other monies from a memorial fund.
Policies regarding the columbarium were developed after an extensive review of those from other churches in the region.
There now will be a governing board of three members, appointed by the council, plus Duminy and the council president. Meetings will take place quarterly.
Church members are grateful for the columbarium.
“We give thanks to God for this new ministry of our congregation,” Anderson said.