“Come to Us, Creative Spirit” will be a celebration of creativity in fabric, music and words at 3 p.m. Sunday at Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., in Fremont.
Historic quilt patterns on Biblical themes and their stories will be paired with hymns and music based on those themes. The event is for quilters, musicians of every kind, and anyone interested in considering with eyes and ears the creative gifts God gives us all. The program features the work of nationally recognized quilter and designer Scott Flanagan with presenter Karen Melang. Organist Claire Bushong will be assisted by soprano Emily Wageman. The program is free of charge.
Flanagan is a 2007 graduate of Midland Lutheran College, known both locally and nationally for his work in the quilting industry as both a designer and a teacher. He can be found working at Country Traditions in Fremont and his work is featured frequently in the pages of Quiltmaker and McCalls quilting magazines.
Melang is an occasional writer. She retired as executive director of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity some years ago. She is a deacon in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Bushong has served as Sinai’s organist since 2004.