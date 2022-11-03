St. James Catholic Church in Mead prepares to host 42nd Annual Pancake Breakfast

St. James Catholic Church in Mead will be hosting its 42nd Annual Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 6, at the church.

The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage. Take out and drive-thru meals will be available.

The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under.

Raffle tickets are $2 and will be sold at the door (need not be present to win). There also will be a silent auction, craft/bake sale and children’s games.

Mass times on Sunday at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.