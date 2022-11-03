 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. James Catholic Church in Mead prepares to host 42nd Annual Pancake Breakfast

Local News

St. James Catholic Church in Mead will be hosting its 42nd Annual Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 6, at the church.

The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage. Take out and drive-thru meals will be available.

The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under.

Raffle tickets are $2 and will be sold at the door (need not be present to win). There also will be a silent auction, craft/bake sale and children’s games.

Mass times on Sunday at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

