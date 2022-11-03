St. Matthew Lutheran Church to host drive-thru only turkey supper on Nov. 12

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will be having its annual turkey supper on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The turkey supper will be drive-thru only from 4-7 p.m. at the church, located at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs.

The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, sauerkraut, cranberry sauce, cherry fluff, roll and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple).

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

Bidding is currently underway for seven gift packages in an online-only silent auction. The bidding will end at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The winning bidders can pick up their purchases at the church the evening of the turkey supper.

For more information and to view the silent auction listings and bid, visit https://www.proxibid.com/.../St.../event-catalog/231448. All proceeds will go to St. Matthew Lutheran Church.