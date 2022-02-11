St. Patrick plans Men on Fire conference

The Apostle Paul encouraged his mentee, Timothy, to fan into flame the gift God had given him.

Paul was urging the young Christian to use what the Lord had provided him for ministry.

Today, Bart Schuchts is encouraging Catholic men to understand who they are in Christ and to become spiritual leaders.

Schuchts is founder of Church on Fire and presenter for the John Paul II Healing Center.

Next month, Schuchts will share his insights during a Men on Fire conference at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

The two-day event called, “Empowered and Equipped,” is set from 7-9 p.m. March 18 in the church, 3400 E. 16th St. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. The event continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19, also in the church, and includes lunch and snacks.

Cost is $30 in advance and $35 at the door. High school and college men attend for free.

During conferences, Schuchts passionately shares the Gospel to help men become effective disciples in today’s world, the church said in a prepared statement.

An MOF conference took place at St. Patrick in 2021. That event was designed to motivate attendees to seek first God’s kingdom and share his love and power with the world.

Continuing the theme this year, Schuchts plans to share what it means to be empowered for mission.

Men are encouraged to attend to recognize the Holy Spirit in their lives, learn to hear God’s voice and become the men they are called to be.

The Rev. Walter Nolte, senior pastor at St. Patrick, encourages men to attend.

“Bart is a good friend of mine and he connects instantly to the male heart and the male spirituality and men are able to identify with him,” Nolte told the Fremont Tribune.

The event is designed for men of all ages.

“I’m hoping that fathers will bring their sons or sons will bring their fathers and they can attend this conference together,” Nolte said. “I know that at the first Men on Fire conference, a lot of fathers and sons, in having a chance to pray together, found healing in their relationships. Men of all ages were being healed.”

In 2021, the Rev. Nicholas Mishek, associate pastor at St. Patrick’s, shared his enthusiasm for the speaker and conference.

“Bart is such a dynamic personality, but he is also a man who is filled with joy and he is very down to earth,” Mishek said. “He has that way of bringing men closer to the Lord and encouraging them to live out their faith.”

Mishek said Schuchts has a desire to see men’s hearts set on fire for what God has in store for them.

Schuchts has conducted more than 200 events across the United States and has been in ministry more than 30 years.

Although he grew up in a Catholic home, Schuchts said in his biography that he drifted away from God while in college.

Following a desperate plea to God while sitting in an NFL locker room, Schuchts said he had a powerful encounter with the Lord’s love that was life-transforming.

Schuchts travels throughout the country making presentations at conferences and retreats.

He and his wife, Brooke, have four children, Hannah, Gabrielle, Kailey and Joshua.

Kate Casale, director of adult faith formation at St. Patrick, encourages area men to attend the conference.

“The MOF Conference will continue to form men to be effective disciples today. It is open to everyone whether they attended last year’s MOF Conference at St. Patrick or this will be their first,” Casale said.

Participants may register for the event at stpatsfremont.org/conferences or by calling 402-721-6611.

Translator and whisper sets are available for Hispanic men wishing to attend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.