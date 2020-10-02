Stories tell of Reversal of Destiny

I was surprised when it happened.
Years ago, most people wrote checks at grocery stores.
You’d write a check and the clerk would ask to see your driver’s license. Then she’d write your license number on the check for more identification.
Early one evening, I wrote out a check, handed it to the clerk and started to get out my license.
She said she didn’t need it.
“I know you,” she said. “I see your name in the newspaper.”
Honestly, I was flattered and amazed.
I looked at my name on that check and remembered when as a kid I didn’t want to tell other kids my name.
When I was in school, kids made fun of me. I got called names like “frog” and “ugly dog” and “Goofy.” My last name was “Real” and in third grade kids said they didn’t want to touch me — or they’d get “real germs.”
I remember when a new, blond-haired boy moved to town. He asked my name and I almost hesitated to tell him.
But I did.
Sure enough, he joined in with the other kids in making fun of me.
Don’t get me wrong. I had a pretty good childhood. I had great parents and other extended family members and I had some good friends by the time I was in high school, even though I still got teased some.
College was a great time for me. I graduated from Midland, where I made friends with people who are still my pals today.
I thank God for the many friends he’s given me.
And I’m so blessed by what I think could be called a “Reversal of Destiny.”
I heard that term again recently while listening to one of Beth Moore’s videos in a study she wrote called “Esther — It’s Tough Being a Woman.”*
It’s a great study and lessons I learned from it years ago still help me today.
In her study, Beth talks about people in the Bible who experienced a “Reversal of Destiny” — where someone’s future is changed by divine intervention.
There are quite a few people, including Saul of Tarsus — a persecutor of Christians — who became the Apostle Paul and spent the rest of his life spreading the Gospel.
In a Reversal of Destiny, Paul faced great persecution and even death.
But his writings make up most of the New Testament.
Beth also mentions a rich man and Lazarus.
The rich man lives in luxury while poor Lazarus would be happy just to have the crumbs from the wealthy guy’s table.
Both die. Lazarus goes to heaven. The rich man goes to hell, where he’s in agony. The rich man calls to Abraham, who’s also in heaven, and asks him to send Lazarus to dip his finger in water and cool the wealthy guy’s tongue. (Notice how the rich man shows no remorse for how he ignored Lazarus on earth and still treats him as second-rate?)
I can imagine the tenderness in Abraham’s voice as he tells the formerly rich man “Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, while Lazarus received bad things, but now he’s in comfort, while you are in agony.”
It’s definitely a Reversal of Destiny.
Beth talks about Esther, an orphaned Jewish woman raised by her cousin. Esther later becomes Queen of Persia. There’s an evil man named, Haman. That wicked guy sought to annihilate all the Jews in Persia, but ended up being hung on the gallows he’d built for Esther’s cousin.
The greatest Reversal of Destiny can be seen in Christ, who left the perfect wonders of heaven to come to earth as a baby. That baby grew up and became a man who healed the sick, raised the dead and fed multitudes, spiritually and physically.
Jesus, who never sinned, was beaten, mocked and crucified to pay for the sins of the world so people who believe in him can spend eternity in heaven.
It’s an incredible Reversal of Destiny and one for which we all should be so grateful.
As I look back, I’m thankful for how the Lord has guided and protected me. He’s been so faithful to me even which I wasn’t so faithful to him.
While I didn’t appreciate — and even feared — times when kids mocked me, I really did learn something from it. I certainly haven’t been perfect — and have regretted times when I didn’t do as well — but I’ve tried to be more compassionate of others. To this day, I hate seeing people sitting by themselves at gatherings. I don’t like bullies too well. At the same time, I know something must have gone awry to make them that way.
Jesus tells us to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us. He talks about the importance of forgiveness. I forgave folks who hurt me a long time ago. I want to obey Christ who commands us to do so and know we need the power of the Holy Spirit to help us.
I’m still a work in progress, but I’m grateful for the work God has done in my life.
I believe Joel 2:25 in which the Lord says: “So I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten….” I believe God can restore us physically, emotionally, spiritually and in every other way we need.
Now, I kind of wonder what it would be like to meet Paul, Esther, Lazarus and Abraham, the latter of whom was an ancestor of Jesus.
Of course, I’ll want to see Jesus and thank him for taking the likes of me into his kingdom.
And I seriously doubt that he’ll worry about touching me and getting “real germs.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
