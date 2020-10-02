Stories tell of Reversal of Destiny

It’s an incredible Reversal of Destiny and one for which we all should be so grateful.

As I look back, I’m thankful for how the Lord has guided and protected me. He’s been so faithful to me even which I wasn’t so faithful to him.

While I didn’t appreciate — and even feared — times when kids mocked me, I really did learn something from it. I certainly haven’t been perfect — and have regretted times when I didn’t do as well — but I’ve tried to be more compassionate of others. To this day, I hate seeing people sitting by themselves at gatherings. I don’t like bullies too well. At the same time, I know something must have gone awry to make them that way.

Jesus tells us to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us. He talks about the importance of forgiveness. I forgave folks who hurt me a long time ago. I want to obey Christ who commands us to do so and know we need the power of the Holy Spirit to help us.

I’m still a work in progress, but I’m grateful for the work God has done in my life.

I believe Joel 2:25 in which the Lord says: “So I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten….” I believe God can restore us physically, emotionally, spiritually and in every other way we need.