Students gain life experience at gathering

Two workshop topics included: “You Are a Treasure” and “Do You Own Your Stuff or Does Your Stuff Own You?”

Foust said speakers talked about how God is present in people’s daily lives.

Smith said students also were able to attend a concert by Rachel Kurtz at the camp.

“She was really good,” Foust said.

The Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter has won acclaim with national audiences due to appearances at community service events at sports arenas across the country. Her website states that Kurtz raises awareness for world hunger, hurricane relief and multi-cultural reconciliation. She’s performed at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome, New Orleans’ Superdome and Texas’ Alamo Dome.

During an earlier part of the gathering, students like Foust also got to take part in their watery assignment — not on a boat, but while cutting onions as they worked in the kitchen at the Open Door Mission in Omaha.

Designed to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, the mission serves more than 4,747 nutritious meals each day, its website states, and provides resources to help more than 1,000 people to remain in their own homes.