The Banquet to conclude this month

After more than 10 years and 71,000 meals, The Banquet at First Lutheran Church is coming to a close.

The free meal offered to people in need or those simply wanting a little Christian fellowship will conclude on Thursday, Jan. 12.

For most of its tenure, the Thursday evening meal has taken place inside the church at 3200 E. Military Ave. During the COVID-19 pandemic, individual banquet dinners were served via a drive-thru format with people picking up the free, packaged meals and taking them home to eat.

The Banquet returned to its in-person format in June, but numbers of attendees hasn’t rebounded.

“Our numbers have been way down since we came back inside,” said Chris Leaver, volunteer and program coordinator. “We went from serving about 125 pre-COVID and we served about 200 on our drive-through program.”

The drive-thru ran for about two-and-a-half years, before serving resumed inside the building.

After returning to in-person meals, attendance dropped from 125 to about 40 people.

“That was one of our concerns,” Leaver said, adding, “It’s just as much work to prepare food for 40 as it is for 200.”

At the same time, numbers of volunteers has decreased.

“Over the years, God has provided awesome people that have moved in and out of this ministry,” Leaver said. “When one person had to leave or quit or was too old, God gave us a new couple or new people to help.”

But this winter, some volunteers will be gone.

“And we just aren’t getting the volunteers that we used to,” Leaver added.

Leaver said it takes about 20 volunteer hours to prepare the food and another 20 hours to serve guests and clean up. People went shopping for items as well.

“It wasn’t always easy to pull off a meal every Thursday, but it always happened,” Leaver said.

Yet even with fewer volunteers, the program’s conclusion is still more about the decline in numbers of attendees.

“Post-COVID, it’s just been more difficult to get people together in groups,” Leaver said.

Leaver noted two other ministries that coincided with The Banquet.

For one, Banquet volunteers would deliver 40 meals to the Care Corps Lifehouse homeless shelter on Thursday nights. Volunteers also would deliver some meals to homebound members of First Lutheran.

“It’s sad that those things are going to have to go away as well,” he said.

Leaver pointed out that the program isn’t concluding due to lack of finances.

“God provided finances for it,” he said.

Donations, grants and contributions from attendees kept the program going.

The Banquet has received donations of pork from Wholestone Farms and chicken from Costco Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont.

“That really helps out on the cost of putting the meal out,” volunteer Teresa Fauss said in June.

Throughout the years, some meals have included: meatloaf, roast beef or pork, grilled hamburgers, Tastee Treat (loose meat) sandwiches and several types of casseroles.

Favorites included a chicken and Stovetop stuffing casserole called, “Connie’s Casserole,” and a macaroni casserole that’s kind of like lasagna.

Besides the main dish, meals have included a potato, another vegetable and fruit. With in-person dining, they also included a dessert and milk or coffee.

Guests attending The Banquet ranged in age from babies less than a year old to folks well into their 80s.

Great friendships have been made among volunteers and between volunteers and guests.

“It’s been a positive things for the volunteers and the guests to get to know each other,” Leaver said.

Leaver now seeks to look at the positive side of the ministry.

“We want to celebrate 10 and a half years of serving the community,” he said. “We’re looking at this as a celebration and maybe the community doesn’t need this anymore.”

Leaver added that it’s not easy to see the ministry conclude.

“It’s hard and it’s sad,” Leaver said. “We’ve made a lot of awesome friends.”

But he’d like to see volunteers become involved in other ministries.

“Our hope would be that those folks will take their talents and find a different way to serve the community,” Leaver said. “My hope is that where one door closes is that that God will open some other doors somewhere else.”