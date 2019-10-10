Church safety and security will be the focus of a full-day training at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn on Nov. 7.
Developed by current and former members of law enforcement, the Shepherd’s Watch Safe and Secure Church Training is intended for church security teams and church leaders wanting to develop and improve upon their safety and security plans.
Craig Cable, church security expert and co-developer of the training, said, “As incidents of violence in our churches continue to increase, people expect that their church leaders are taking steps to ensure their safety. Shepherd’s Watch is responding to that expectation by offering best practices in safety and security that are also compassionate and ministry-focused.”
You have free articles remaining.
The training will cover such topics as: How to determine the church’s biggest potential liabilities and risks; hands-on learning through live scenarios and role-playing exercises; performing a risk assessment and identifying ways to mitigate risk; and best practices for ongoing training opportunities for security team members.
Churches interested in participating in the training may visit Group.com/SecurityTraining. Questions may also be directed to Craig Cable at 970-292-4697 or ccable@group.com.