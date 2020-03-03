Tri-Faith Initiative plans March 16 event

Tri-Faith Initiative will host “Imagine … Gathering to Celebrate Difference” featuring keynote speaker Priya Parker at 11:30 a.m. March 16 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

“Imagine” is Tri-Faith Initiative’s signature annual event which celebrates and benefits the mission of Tri-Faith. The afternoon’s festivities include lunch, an interactive workshop and an awards ceremony honoring community members who amplify the values that inform and inspire Tri-Faith’s work.

Parker is a facilitator, strategic advisor and the author of “The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters.” The large group event on March 16 is for attendees to experience The Art of Gathering in real-time. This highly interactive event will demonstrate ideas that connect people to each other in new ways while breaking down the anatomy of what makes gatherings transformative.

Individual tickets and table sponsorship opportunities for “Imagine … Gathering to Celebrate Difference” are available for purchase now at www.trifaith.org/events.

Tri-Faith fosters empathy, invites understanding and advances common action between people of diverse faiths through the shared efforts of a synagogue, church, mosque and interfaith center intentionally co-located on one 38-acre campus at 132nd and Pacific streets in Omaha.

