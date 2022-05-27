Trinity plans Vacation Bible School

Casey Roberts hopes area kids will come to a Vacation Bible School that will be “Monumental.”

After a three-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinity Lutheran Church will host Vacation Bible School.

Area children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to the free VBS scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon June 6-10 at Trinity, 1546 N. Luther Road in Fremont.

Sessions will include a storytime, crafts, snacks, music and — weather permitting — outdoor games or else indoor games.

Roberts, director of Christian education at Trinity, said 150 children have registered or plan to come. In past years, the VBS has had about 200 youthful participants.

Approximately 25 volunteers plan to help this year.

The church hasn’t had a VBS since 2019.

“We’re bringing it back for the first time in three years,” Roberts said.

“Monumental” is the theme of the 2022 VBS. Roberts said the theme highlights the idea that people’s lives are monuments to what God is doing in them.

“We will always tell the story of Jesus’ death and resurrection. It’s very important that the kids know that,” Roberts said.

But this year, the VBS will highlight the story of Joseph from the Old Testament.

It begins with his coat of many colors and progresses to his being put in prison in Egypt to becoming second in command in that nation.

Roberts hopes to impart an important message to children.

“No matter where they think they are – or where they are going – God is using them just like he used Joseph and Jesus is working in their lives just as monumentally,” Roberts said.

Each day’s activities will include a theme song for children to learn along with the overall VBS theme song.

“They’ll hear those songs a lot. That way, the message sticks in their minds with music,” he said.

Roberts hopes children gain much from their experience at VBS.

“We hope they know there is a Savior who loves them and died for them,” Roberts said.

“We also want them to enjoy being here. We also hope they go home with some songs they can’t get out of their heads.”

To register, visit trinityfremont.com/vbs/ or call 402-721-5536.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.