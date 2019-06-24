St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling will be hosting the FALP fifth Sunday worship event Sunday and bring Omaha’s Mobile Grace Café to town.
Founders Simone and Matt Weber and Omaha’s Mobile Grace Café are taking Table Grace’s mission on the road and heading to Uehling on Sunday. Worship will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by brunch at the auditorium.
“Nourishing hungry bodies and souls through music is our vision and calling,” Simone Weber said. “We do this by offering food made with the highest quality ingredients and culinary standards to all who approach our truck or café whether they are able to pay or not.”
People are invited to consider purchasing vouchers on top of their meal cost for $8 per voucher at the truck, which will go toward supporting others who may not be able to afford the full price of the meal.