United Lutheran Church in Scribner plans all-you-can-eat Harvest Brunch

United Lutheran Church in Scribner will be having its Harvest Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

The all-you-can-eat brunch will feature scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice.

A freewill offering will be collected. There also will be a bake sale.

