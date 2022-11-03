United Lutheran Church in Scribner plans all-you-can-eat Harvest Brunch

United Lutheran Church in Scribner will be having its Harvest Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.
The all-you-can-eat brunch will feature scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice.
A freewill offering will be collected. There also will be a bake sale.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
