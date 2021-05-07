WATCH NOW: Methodist pastor busy with churches

He sees the lesson.

“Sometimes when things don’t go the way we want, it’s sometimes in those moments that we get clarity from God for where we’re supposed to be on our path,” he said.

Stewart appreciates his work in ministry and the Fremont church.

“Everybody’s super friendly there,” he said. “Everybody loves on each other and everybody seems to get along so that’s really nice. We’ve got really faithful givers.”

The church collects an extra monthly offering for Camp Fontanelle near Nickerson.

“We have people who go down there and work and are faithful givers and we have former directors who to go to (the Fremont) church,” he said.

Stewart said the church is mindful of supporting causes that hopefully will impact the faith of young people and bring them to Christ.

His hope is for young families to come to the church and have their spiritual needs met.

The Fremont church has a community garden, but it’s full for this year. It may be expanded in the future.