WATCH NOW: Methodist pastor busy with churches

Similar to the old-time circuit-riding pastors, Klint Stewart travels from one Methodist Church to another preaching the Gospel.
Stewart drives a car instead of riding a horse.
And his Sunday morning schedule might have amazed those long-ago ministers.
His morning starts at 8 a.m. Sunday at Christ Methodist Church in Schuyler.
He makes the drive to reach Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont for the 9:30 a.m. service. From there, he heads to Hooper for the 11 a.m. service at Faith United Methodist Church.
Unlike many modern ministers, Stewart is also a farmer who raises crops and has livestock.
Stewart grew up on a farm in Boone County and went to school at Newman Grove, graduating from there in 1989. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agronomy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.
He worked in the sorghum research department for NC+ Hybrids, before returning to farming. He raises corn, sorghum, soybeans and “a dab of wheat this year, too.”
He’s finishing feeder pigs for Niman Ranch and has a small, cow-calf herd. He serves on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.
Stewart speaks in a down-to-earth manner about his journey into ministry.
“I’m a lifetime believer,” he said. “I’ve always gone to church.”
His wife, the Rev. Cindi Stewart, is an ordained Methodist minister and is senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Columbus.
The Stewarts have two daughters, Isabelle, who will graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Emma, a freshman at Chadron State College.
Throughout the years, Klint Stewart has been asked to fill in for pastors on vacation. He plays piano and guitar so he’d play a few songs and provide a devotional that would tie in with one of the selections.
For instance, he might share the poignant story behind the song, “It is Well with My Soul.”
“Last year, prices were down and things were tight on the farm,” he said.
He was called and asked to serve the three churches. He’s serving in a laity capacity and has taken preaching and spiritual gifts classes.
“I didn’t go looking for this preaching gig,” Stewart said in a good-natured tone. “God came looking for me.”
And he’s pleased.
“It’s going really well. It really is. God’s really blessed me through this,” he said.
Stewart speaks with humility when talking about his role.
He’s called a pastor, because he’s doing pastoral work.
“But I’ve got to admit, due to my lack of education for this, I don’t really feel I’m really worthy of that title,” he said.
Yet he’s enjoyed serving the churches for many reasons.
“It’s made me a better student of the Bible,” he said.
He dives into the Bible for sermon preparation. Because he’s serving in a pastoral role, people ask him questions.
Stewart may not know the answer, but he’s ready to help by doing research and checking with people who have more theological education.
He strives to have up-tempo sermons.
“There’s usually something humorous in the message,” he said.
At a time when people may be uncertain about the future, he believes upbeat messages are touching hearts and souls.
And he sees definite parallels between ministry and farming.
“Both take a lot of faith and both are always potentially 24/7,” he said. “You never know when you’re going to get a call to find out that one of your most active church members has cancer. You never know when your neighbor’s going to call and say, ‘Hey Klint, you’ve got a cow and a calf out in the wheat field.’”
He sees other correlations.
“You’ve got to feel called to both of those things,” he said. “You’ve got to have passion, otherwise you’re not going to end up being successful in either one of those fields.
“If you don’t have belief in what you’re doing and belief that things are going to turn out, then you probably shouldn’t be a pastor and you probably shouldn’t be a farmer.”
Tough things can happen on the farm.
During the summer of 2015, Isabella was helping her dad load hogs onto a truck.
A couple of the animals didn’t want to go into the trailer. Using her sorting panel, the girl persisted.
“They came back on her and ended up tearing the meniscus in her knee,” Stewart said.
That happened the night before softball practice. She probably was set to start on the softball team that fall.
“It basically ended her high school athletic career,” he said. “It tore me up, because she was helping me.”
But something good happened.
“She went all in with FFA stuff and she’s hoping to go to work for an agriculture company, work in HR or something,” he said.
He sees the lesson.
“Sometimes when things don’t go the way we want, it’s sometimes in those moments that we get clarity from God for where we’re supposed to be on our path,” he said.
Stewart appreciates his work in ministry and the Fremont church.
“Everybody’s super friendly there,” he said. “Everybody loves on each other and everybody seems to get along so that’s really nice. We’ve got really faithful givers.”
The church collects an extra monthly offering for Camp Fontanelle near Nickerson.
“We have people who go down there and work and are faithful givers and we have former directors who to go to (the Fremont) church,” he said.
Stewart said the church is mindful of supporting causes that hopefully will impact the faith of young people and bring them to Christ.
His hope is for young families to come to the church and have their spiritual needs met.
The Fremont church has a community garden, but it’s full for this year. It may be expanded in the future.
Weather permitting, plans are to have all three churches meet together at 10 a.m. June 13 for worship in the city park in North Bend. The music team at the church in Columbus will provide music that day.
Stewart is looking forward to the future on a path in which he’s working to plant seeds of faith and hope.