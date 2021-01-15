Watch your heart and your words

I’ve had to repent about things I’ve blurted out when my computer didn’t work or someone cut me off in traffic. I’ve apologized for things I shouldn’t have said to others.

Monitoring the tongue can be a battle.

I was reminded of this when the Rev. Mike Washburn of Full Life Church gave a sermon on stewardship of the tongue. A couple points he made include:

Our talk can powerfully influence others.

Words matter. We all influence somebody and what we say may change critical situations for good or bad.

The Old Testament book of Numbers provides an example, telling how Moses sent 12 men to spy out the Promised Land.

Two men, Joshua and Caleb, returned with a good report: the Israelites would be able to take the land. But 10 other spies said it would be disastrous, claiming men would be killed and their families taken by the enemy as plunder.

Joshua begged the people not to rebel against God, but to take the land. He said the Lord would be with them and that their enemies’ protection was gone. He told them not to be afraid.

Guess whose advice the crying and complaining people took?