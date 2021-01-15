Watch your heart and your words

When did things like fiber in my diet become so important?
These days, I pay more attention to what I eat.
Jesus also talked about what we put into our bodies.
Yet he seems more interested in what comes out of our hearts than our intestinal tract.
We can learn about this in the seventh chapter of the book of Mark.
At this time, a group of religious leaders have noticed that Christ’s disciples don’t wash their hands before eating.
Good hygiene is important.
But these leaders are concerned about upholding the religious traditions associated with washing hands, cups and even couches.
You can almost hear the critical tone as they ask Jesus:
“Why do your disciples not walk according to the traditions of the elders, but eat with defiled hands?”
Jesus calls them hypocrites.
Doesn’t sound nice, but these leaders are out to discredit Christ.
And they’ve made their traditions more important than people’s needs — like getting mad when Jesus did the work of healing suffering people on what was supposed to be a day of rest — even though God told them to love their neighbors as themselves.
Jesus confronts them.
“You have a fine way of rejecting the commandment of God in order to establish your tradition!” he says.
Jesus adds this: “There is nothing outside a person that by going into him can defile him, but the things that come out of a person are what defile him.”
What does that mean?
Jesus explains that whatever goes into a person’s body doesn’t defile him, because it goes into his stomach — not his heart — and is expelled.
In other words, your lunch isn’t going to defile you.
But watch what comes out of your heart.
“What comes out of a person is what defiles him,” Jesus says. “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.”
Ouch.
Maybe this is why the Bible says this in Proverbs 4:23: “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.”
How can we guard our hearts? Here are some ways.
Watch your intake.
- Be careful about what you see, hear, think and say. Be cautious about what you’re watching or listening to on TV or online or elsewhere.
Control what you think.
- We can shove that bad thought out of our minds as quickly as it enters our brain. As it says in 2 Corinthians 10:5 “…take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”
Focus on good stuff.
- The Apostle Paul told the Philippians to think about whatever true, noble, right, pure, lovely admirable, excellent or praiseworthy. (Philippians 4:8)
Ask God constantly to help you keep on track with your thoughts, words and actions
- . The New Testament book of Jude (the book right before Revelation) says God is able to keep us from stumbling.
Paul also told the Philippians this: “And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.” (Philippians 1:6)
How do we know what’s in our hearts? We should listen to what we say.
Like water that splashes out of a glass when bumped, what’s in our hearts will come out of our mouths when we get bumped.
I’ve had to repent about things I’ve blurted out when my computer didn’t work or someone cut me off in traffic. I’ve apologized for things I shouldn’t have said to others.
Monitoring the tongue can be a battle.
I was reminded of this when the Rev. Mike Washburn of Full Life Church gave a sermon on stewardship of the tongue. A couple points he made include:
Our talk can powerfully influence others.
- Words matter. We all influence somebody and what we say may change critical situations for good or bad.
The Old Testament book of Numbers provides an example, telling how Moses sent 12 men to spy out the Promised Land.
Two men, Joshua and Caleb, returned with a good report: the Israelites would be able to take the land. But 10 other spies said it would be disastrous, claiming men would be killed and their families taken by the enemy as plunder.
Joshua begged the people not to rebel against God, but to take the land. He said the Lord would be with them and that their enemies’ protection was gone. He told them not to be afraid.
Guess whose advice the crying and complaining people took?
Yep. They were ready to return to slavery in Egypt from which God had miraculously delivered them. They even wanted to kill Moses.
As a result, they’d wander in the desert for 40 years.
“Ten guys turned 2 million people in the wrong direction,” Pastor Mike said.
Our talk is powerful in determining our destiny.
- The case of the 10 spies and the grumbling Israelites is an example. Their wayward words shaped their future — four decades in a desert.
Watching what we say isn’t easy.
I struggle with it, too.
And I find the words in the book of James, third chapter, to be sobering and humbling.
James paints three pictures with words.
He tells how a small piece of metal, called a bit, can be put into a horse’s mouth to control the big animal.
A very small rudder can be used to steer a huge ship.
Likewise, the very small tongue can cause big trouble.
“The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body,” James writes. “It corrupts the whole body, sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell.”
Humans have tamed all kinds of animals, birds, reptiles and sea creatures.
But no human can tame the tongue.
“It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison,” James continues. “With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness.
“Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing,” James adds. “My brothers and sisters, this should not be.”
Oh my.
How can we do what’s right, when we’re imperfect and we live in an imperfect world?
We must focus on Christ.
How?
I love what Mickey Boell, worship leader and youth director at Fremont Nazarene Church, recently told me.
Mickey said she reads the Bible, listens to sermons, surrounds herself with Godly people and prays continually.
I think we must ask God — all the time — to help us. The Holy Spirit helps, guides, teaches us and gives us strength. He reminds us of the words of Jesus and can give us the power to stay on the right course.
As the Apostle Paul told the Galatians: “But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.”
I still pray the words of Psalm 51: 10-12, which I learned as a young woman. These verses say: “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy Holy Spirit from me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit.”