We can be the hands of Christ

It’s nothing any mother would wish for her child.

Yet Jesus knew his mission on this earth was to surrender his life to pay the punishment for sin. By doing so, he’d pave the way for believers to spend eternity in a place where cruelty and anguish don’t exist.

To think that he left the glory of heaven to come to a violent place and live among people who’d persecute him is mind-boggling.

And yet, he did.

He came not only to give us the hope of heaven, but the strength, power and guidance to persevere on this dusty planet.

So — in light of this — how do we become hope dispensers?

How do we impart the love of God in such gloomy times?

I saw an example on Saturday as Michael Hayden, dressed as Santa, handed out free toys to children in the parking lot at Baby Huey’s BBQ on Bell Street. Earlier this week, the Fremonter estimated — that with the help of generous donors — he’d given away some $3,000 in toys.

You should have seen those little kids, shyly coming up to get a hug from the red-suited, do-good guy. It was fun to see Santa as excited as the kids.