We can be the hands of Christ

Editor’s note: Because the Fremont Tribune will not have a newspaper on Christmas Day, which is Friday when the Spiritual Spinach column usually appears, it is in Thursday’s Christmas Eve edition.
It was strange.
I woke up the other morning —just days before Christmas — and one of the first things that popped into my head was the Lifehouse Everything Skit.
Years ago, our church had what’s called human videos. Teens or adults would silently act out the words to a popular Christian song.
One year, Gabrielle Schwanebeck chose the Everything skit. It starts with actors portraying Jesus and a young woman.
The two get along great.
But somehow other forces begin to pull her away from Christ — the lure of a ungodly romance, the desire for money, people who make drunkenness look fun, the societal drive to be beautiful that makes her feel as if she’s not enough.
Eventually, she falls into despair and even considers taking her own life.
At the same time, Christ has been working to draw her back. She begins desperately trying to return to him.
It’s a battle. The forces — portrayed by actors — fiercely tear at her mind and soul and it seems like she’s not going to make it.
Then Christ jumps in between her and those forces.
He shields her as she starts to recover.
Suddenly, he throws off those evil forces. He lifts her, dusts her off and they embrace.
It’s one of the most powerful human videos I’ve ever seen.
I remember that we’d already started rehearsals for the human video at church when I came to work and showed my colleagues the Lifehouse skit via computer.
A woman from another department watched it.
Sometime later, the woman told me that she’d showed the video to a young man who’d tried to take his own life.
After he saw the video, the young guy said he wanted to live.
And somehow, the video seemed to break something loose and he began talking about what had been eating at him.
I was amazed.
So many years have passed since then and I haven’t thought about that video in a long time.
But somehow it surfaced in my memory.
It didn’t make sense.
Why would I wake up thinking about that video?
Especially now?
This is Christmastime. Aren’t we supposed to be thinking about a precious little baby in a manger surrounded by loving parents and awestruck shepherds?
Shouldn’t we be pondering what it must have been like to hear a heavenly chorus of angels, praising God?
Or considering the warm, fuzzy, wonderful things that make Christmas so special?
But what if Christmas isn’t like that for many people?
What if they’re struggling with loneliness, confusion and pain like the girl in the skit?
And especially this year, when a dark specter called COVID-19 has mercilessly stalked multitudes of people, causing fear, sickness, agony and death?
Combine that with financial crisis, loss of jobs and businesses and we’ve got a recipe for hopelessness.
Where do we find hope?
It starts with that little baby in the manger, but it goes far beyond that.
We know the precious infant we sing songs about at Christmas will grow up.
He’ll have a hard life. He will live in a country whose people barely exist under the fear and merciless oppression of the Romans.
He’ll know hunger, weariness, betrayal, abandonment and brutality. He’s face an excruciatingly painful and humiliating public execution on a cross.
It’s nothing any mother would wish for her child.
Yet Jesus knew his mission on this earth was to surrender his life to pay the punishment for sin. By doing so, he’d pave the way for believers to spend eternity in a place where cruelty and anguish don’t exist.
To think that he left the glory of heaven to come to a violent place and live among people who’d persecute him is mind-boggling.
And yet, he did.
He came not only to give us the hope of heaven, but the strength, power and guidance to persevere on this dusty planet.
So — in light of this — how do we become hope dispensers?
How do we impart the love of God in such gloomy times?
I saw an example on Saturday as Michael Hayden, dressed as Santa, handed out free toys to children in the parking lot at Baby Huey’s BBQ on Bell Street. Earlier this week, the Fremonter estimated — that with the help of generous donors — he’d given away some $3,000 in toys.
You should have seen those little kids, shyly coming up to get a hug from the red-suited, do-good guy. It was fun to see Santa as excited as the kids.
I read another heartwarming example in Collin Spilinek’s story, which told about Deb Niles getting up at 5 a.m. on Black Friday to buy bicycles for kids.
She and Dave Mitchell of Fremont founded Wishing Wheels, which donated 78 bikes to the Salvation Army to give to kids for Christmas.
This year alone, Wishing Wheels has given away 101 bikes, which has included those donated to veterans.
Churches in Fremont do lots of behind-the-scenes work, gathering clothes and food for those in need.
As I think about these kind deeds, I’m reminded of something that happened many Christmases ago.
Our kids were young, when my late husband, Chuck, and I piled them into the car and headed to his parents’ house in Omaha on Christmas Eve.
I knew Chuck’s mom, Helen, and his sister, Michelle, would have lots of goodies for us to eat before we opened gifts. Michelle would make chocolate candy and Helen always made salmon spread.
Just thinking about it makes me hungry.
This particular Christmas Eve, I baked a pan of brownies. Nothing spectacular, but I figured it was something.
It was dark as we made our way into the city. I can’t remember exactly where we were when a tire went flat on our old car.
Chuck got out and I figured he’d be doing a solo act to put on a spare tire.
But we got some unexpected help.
A young couple stopped.
It was cold as the slender young man took off what looked like a nice pair of black leather gloves to help Chuck get the lug nuts off the tire.
He smiled and politely declined when I offered him some brownies.
Before long, the tire was changed and we were ready to proceed. I don’t know if we offered him any money for his help, but I have a feeling he wouldn’t have taken it anyway.
I can’t tell you that man’s name or even much what he looked like.
But I remember what he did.
He served as the hands of Christ to help a young family on a very cold night.
I don’t think we have to be an expert at changing tires or making salmon dip or acting in a human video to share God’s love with others.
And I believe during hard times, it’s a blessing to recall how our Savior Jesus gave us the greatest gift ever — himself — and to share a little of ourselves with others.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.