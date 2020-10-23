We need to wait for God

I was a little girl when my parents and I lived in Texas.
It was the early 1960s and we lived in a house that had a dining room with a big, sliding glass door.
One day, my parents decided to go to another room to discuss something. Our table had been set for a meal. There was a small plate with butter.
I’m not sure why, but I climbed onto the table, grabbed the stick of butter and proceeded to paint the glass door with it.
My parents came out and laughed at my buttery artwork. They seemed to take that a lot better than the time I took red and white crayons and drew all around the newly painted walls of a bedroom.
Both times, they might have wondered what I was thinking when I decided to get so creative.
My artistic escapades did little harm, but I think we’ve all had times when we’ve seen people do things and wondered:
“What were they thinking?”
I wondered that recently when reading the story of Sarah and Abraham and a woman named Hagar.
We find their story in the 16th chapter of the book of Genesis.
By this time in Bible history, God has called Abram (later called Abraham) and promised to make his offspring as numerous as the stars in the sky.
Sounds like a wonderful promise.
But there appears to be a problem.
Abram and his wife, Sarai, are older and they don’t have any children.
Time passes.
And still no child.
It had to be heart-breaking for the Abram and Sarai. They had servants, who probably had children.
Did Abram and Sarai’s hearts ache every time they saw a couple blessed with a baby?
Or every time they saw a child take his or her first steps or chase little animals around?
Or grow to be a young person, who’d carry on the lineage of his parents?
There must have been years filled with painful reminders of what they didn’t have.
The Bible doesn’t go into that detail, but it talks about Sarai’s plan.
Sarai decides to give her Egyptian servant, whose name is Hagar, to Abram as a wife to bear his child.
The Fire Bible* states that it was customary among the people of Mesopotamia for a wife who couldn’t have children to have her servant bear children for her. The children then would belong to the first wife.
Although this was the custom, the Bible states that it wasn’t how God intended to give Abram and Sarai a family.
At any rate, Abram listens to Sarai.
Stop a minute.
Now’s the time you might wonder:
“What were they thinking?”
Did Sarai tell herself that while it wasn’t the ideal situation, she could grow to love and enjoy this child?
That maybe this child would make her husband smile and ease some of the pain in her heart?
And that maybe everything would be OK?
It’s sad to think about.
But do we do something similar?
We may not do what Sarai and Abram did, but do we grab onto the first possible alternative instead of waiting for God’s timing?
Do we think it will ease our pain and somehow be OK?
Or do we think — without asking God — that maybe this is how he’s going to work out things after all?
Abram takes Hagar as a second wife and she conceives a child.
Things don’t go as planned.
Hagar starts to look with contempt at Sarai, who treats her servant harshly. Hagar flees into the desert.
There, an angel of the Lord tells Hagar to return — saying God will multiply her descendants into an uncountable multitude.
Hagar learns she’ll have a son and call him Ishmael, because the Lord has listened to her affliction.
So Hagar returns and gives birth to the child. Abram is 86 when Ishmael is born.
Guess what happens next?
Thirteen years pass and God tells Abram that he and Sarai will have a child.
And God changes their names. Abram becomes Abraham, because God has made him the father of many nations. Sarai will be called Sarah (which means princess) and kings of nations will come from her.
God lets them know that they’ll have a son the next year.
Sarah laughs.
It just didn’t seem feasible that she could have a baby at age 90 with a 100-year-old husband.
And yet, it happened.
They named him Isaac, which means “laughter.”
A few years later to keep peace in his family, Abraham would send Hagar and Ishmael away. God promises to take care of them.
It was a sad situation that could have been avoided.
Today, it’s easy to say that Sarah and Abraham should have waited.
Actually, Bible scholars say 25 years passed between the time of God’s promise to Abraham and the time when Isaac was born.
That’s a long wait.
Yet I know a couple of people today who’ve waited about that long — and who are still waiting — for a dream to be fulfilled.
But I also know that God works behind the scenes when we don’t think anything is happening.
I love the lyrics to the “Waymaker” song, which tells how God is working even when we don’t see or feel it.
And how he never stops working.
When we let God work instead of trying to step in and “help” we usually end up with much better results.
It’s hard to do and takes lots of prayer and trust in God, believing that he loves us and has our best interests at heart.
But if we do, we probably won’t have people wondering what we were thinking.
And we probably won’t end up with a mess like my parents did on that long-ago day in Texas when I decided to do a little painting with a stick of butter.
* Fire Bible, Hendrickson Publishers Marketing, LLC. June 2014.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
