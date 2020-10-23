We need to wait for God

I was a little girl when my parents and I lived in Texas.

It was the early 1960s and we lived in a house that had a dining room with a big, sliding glass door.

One day, my parents decided to go to another room to discuss something. Our table had been set for a meal. There was a small plate with butter.

I’m not sure why, but I climbed onto the table, grabbed the stick of butter and proceeded to paint the glass door with it.

My parents came out and laughed at my buttery artwork. They seemed to take that a lot better than the time I took red and white crayons and drew all around the newly painted walls of a bedroom.

Both times, they might have wondered what I was thinking when I decided to get so creative.

My artistic escapades did little harm, but I think we’ve all had times when we’ve seen people do things and wondered:

“What were they thinking?”

I wondered that recently when reading the story of Sarah and Abraham and a woman named Hagar.

We find their story in the 16th chapter of the book of Genesis.