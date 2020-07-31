Woman has seen God's provison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Surland Cheek remembers when a tornado hit Omaha on May 6, 1975.

Back then, she was a single mom with four children and a car that needed a lot of work.

Cities did car inspections in those days to make sure vehicles were in good working order.

Her car didn’t pass inspection. Several things were wrong and it would be costly to repair it.

But the day after the car inspection, the tornado hit and blew her car away.

Now, she had no car.

Nancy contacted her church which gave her $100. The church also gave her name to a woman who’d called, asking if she could help someone impacted by the tornado.

“She let me borrow her car for several weeks while I looked for another car and she was telling me all the time that Jesus wanted me to have a new car and not to worry about it,” Nancy said.

Nancy went to the Red Cross, not knowing if she could get help.

As it turned out, they gave her $400, which she used to buy another car. She used the $100 from the church to pay for insurance and registration.