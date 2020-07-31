Woman has seen God's provison

Nancy Surland Cheek remembers when a tornado hit Omaha on May 6, 1975.
Back then, she was a single mom with four children and a car that needed a lot of work.
Cities did car inspections in those days to make sure vehicles were in good working order.
Her car didn’t pass inspection. Several things were wrong and it would be costly to repair it.
But the day after the car inspection, the tornado hit and blew her car away.
Now, she had no car.
Nancy contacted her church which gave her $100. The church also gave her name to a woman who’d called, asking if she could help someone impacted by the tornado.
“She let me borrow her car for several weeks while I looked for another car and she was telling me all the time that Jesus wanted me to have a new car and not to worry about it,” Nancy said.
Nancy went to the Red Cross, not knowing if she could get help.
As it turned out, they gave her $400, which she used to buy another car. She used the $100 from the church to pay for insurance and registration.
Decades later, Nancy told me of this and other ways she’s seen God work in her life.
Nancy is one of the most Godly women I’ve ever known.
I’ve always noticed her quiet, gentle spirit and recently wondered how I overlooked the rock-solid, time-tested faith that lies beneath it.
She is encouragement on two legs and someone who’s experienced God’s faithfulness.
Looking back, Nancy can see how her faith has grown. As a young mom, she’d gone to church, but said she didn’t have a personal relationship with Jesus.
That would change.
One day, Nancy was one of seven people at a prayer meeting.
The group sang some songs and someone talked about Scriptures from the book of Acts in the Bible. The Scriptures tell how the Holy Spirit came on the apostles, who began to speak in tongues (other languages).
People at the prayer meeting began singing in tongues.
“I prayed inside myself, ‘Lord if this is real, give me faith,’” Nancy said. “My mouth started moving in a foreign language that I didn’t know and it was like liquid love came over me.”
She had a vision.
“I saw like a white board on which were written all of my sins and they started fading away,” she said.
Someone prophesied.
“I thought it was God, himself, speaking to me. He said, ‘My child, I am pleased with you,’” Nancy remembered.
She recalled how that affected her.
“I was so overwhelmed with all this love coming over me,” Nancy said. “I knew I was a sinner and it changed my whole life — that moment.”
God would speak through his word to Nancy.
“The Bible became alive to me,” she said.
She experienced God’s faithfulness more than once.
Nancy was still a single mom when she wondered how she’d pay a $99 utility bill.
One Wednesday night, she went to a church where nobody knew her. After the service, a tall man shook her hand at the same time he put a check for $100 in it.
She could pay her bill and years later wonders if that man was an angel.
Nancy experienced more of God’s provision.
One Friday morning, she and her family needed food and her car was almost out of gas.
Payday was a week away.
She prayed and asked God to fill her refrigerator and her car. She went to work wondering if she’d have enough gas to get home.
Five minutes before closing time at work, Nancy got a phone call. It was the woman who’d loaned her a car after the tornado.
“This lady called me and said she had heard God tell her that I needed food and to stop by after work and she would give me what she bought for me,” Nancy said.
Years later, you can still hear the thankfulness in Nancy’s voice.
“I was so grateful to the Lord that he was taking care of me,” Nancy said.
Nancy drove to the woman’s house.
“She filled my backseat with food and gave me some cash, which I used for gas,” Nancy said.
Today, Nancy is a 78-year-old, great-grandmother. A former Cedar Bluffs resident, Nancy was married to her second husband, Gene Surland, for 28 years before his death. She and her first husband, Elmer Cheek, have remarried and plan to relocate in Fremont.
She led both men to the Lord.
What has she learned about God?
“That he’s faithful,” she said. “He’s true to his word. His word is true. Things that happened in the book of Acts happened to me.”
What is Nancy talking about?
Turn to the second chapter of the book of Acts in the New Testament.
By this time, Christ has been crucified and resurrected from the dead.
Before Jesus ascended into heaven, he told his followers to make disciples of all nations, but then said not to leave Jerusalem.
They’re supposed to wait for the promise of the Father.
They obey.
The day of Pentecost arrives. Pentecost is a celebration of the harvest — when the first part of the crop is presented as an offering to the Lord.
This day, the disciples are all together in one place.
Suddenly, there comes from heaven a sound like a mighty rushing wind that fills the whole house where they are sitting.
Divided tongues of fire appear and rest on each one of them.
All the disciples in this house are filled with the Holy Spirit and begin to speak in other languages as the Spirit enables them.
Devout Jewish people from every nation are in Jerusalem that day.
At the sound, a multitude gathers.
And they are bewildered because each one of them hears the disciples speak in their own language.
They know the speakers are Galileans.
So how are they hearing these men speak in all these other languages?
“We hear them telling us in our own languages about the mighty works of God,” crowd members say.
They ask one another what this means.
Others in the group mock the situation and say the speakers must be filled with wine.
That’s when Christ’s disciple, Peter, sets the record straight.
He says they’re not drunk and points out that it’s only 9 a.m.
Peter shares the Gospel, telling how Jesus was crucified and resurrected.
The Scriptures record that the people are cut to the heart when they realize they were the ones who put Jesus on that cross.
They ask what they can do.
Peter has the answer.
“Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is for you and for your children and for all who are far off, everyone whom the Lord our God calls to himself.” (Acts 2:38-39).
Those who receive his word are baptized and about 3,000 souls are added to the kingdom that day.
Recently, I was reading the book “God’s Generals—The Revivalists,” by Roberts Liardon when I came across something interesting.
He was writing about Charles Finney, a lawyer-turned-evangelist, whose ministry was marked by prayer and divine healing in the 1800s.
Finney described an encounter with God and said: “Indeed it seemed to come in waves and waves of liquid love.”*
Nancy hadn’t heard about this until I told her recently.
She smiled. She experienced that liquid love.
And still today, Nancy shares her warm, gentle love and accounts of our ever-faithful God.
*“God’s Generals—The Revivalists,” by Roberts Liardon, copyright 2008, Whitaker House.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
