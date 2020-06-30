Woman recalls ministry to the Navajo

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Judi Hodson couldn’t imagine how different her life would become.
She’d lived a predictable life with family who followed the same weekly schedule. They went to the same places for holidays and vacations.
Then she met her future husband, Howard, at Zion Bible College in Rhode Island.
Howard Hodson was 16 years old when his parents, Paul and Lucille, became missionaries to the Navajo in 1972.
Howard went to Zion (now Northpoint in Massachusetts) with the intent of returning to work with the Navajo. So after they married in 1977, Judi and the Rev. Howard Hodson went to the Navajo Reservation.
The reservation, about the size of West Virginia, is in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Their first assignment involved children and youth ministry at the Tuba City Assembly of God Church in Arizona, 75 miles north of Flagstaff.
Howard also drove the church van, transporting people who had no other way to get to church. Many lived in traditional Navajo Hogans without electricity or running water.
“Most of the people on the reservation at that time spoke Navajo as their first language, and a lot didn’t speak any English,” Judi Hodson said in writing a collection of her memories.
Church services were lengthy because everything—the announcements, singing and preaching—were done in Navajo and English.
After a year, the Hodsons were asked to take a pastorate at Cameron, Arizona. The church there had a congregation of about 60, a third of whom didn’t speak English.
Howard preached with an interpreter for the Sunday morning and evening services. Afternoons were spent playing volleyball with the church’s young people.
In addition, the Hodsons conducted a youth fellowship ministry at different churches. Judi incorporated Bible quiz in this ministry. Howard also was the assistant youth camp director at Prescott, Arizona, attended by young people from different tribes from the Southwest.
Judi would write about their personal memories.
She was pregnant with the couple’s son, Drew, when the couple decided to get what was called an evaporative cooler for their pre-fab house. Howard made the trip to Phoenix to purchase one.
That evening, men took the cooler up on the roof, tied it down, and decided to install it the next day.
The next morning, the men went on the roof, untied the cooler, then got down to read the installation instructions. While the men were on the ground discussing the installation procedures, a strong Cameron wind blew the new cooler off the roof.
It crashed with a loud bang.
“They installed it anyway,” Judi wrote. “Sad to say, it didn’t put out much cool air, so we still had to use the box fans to try to get cool.”
About three weeks after Drew was born, Judi suddenly awakened in the middle of the night with a severe tightening in her chest. She’d end up rolling on the floor in unbearable pain.
Howard called their doctor, who said to take Judi to the Native American hospital in Tuba City, 25 miles away. Howard’s parents, who were spending the night, were able to watch Drew.
“The doctor thought that I had a blood clot in my lung and that I was very likely going to die,” she said. “Before we left, I remember looking at my son, thinking that this was the last time I would see him and that he was going to grow up without me.”
About halfway to Tuba City, the pain stopped. The couple continued to the hospital anyway, but no one was there to attend to her.
“Because I wasn’t experiencing any more pain, we left and headed back home, grateful to God for His touch on me,” Judi wrote. “The next day, we went to see my doctor in Flagstaff, who was as baffled as we were at my quick recovery.”
The Hodsons later continued their ministry to Native Americans, leaving the heat of Arizona for the cold in Michigan. There, they served on the Bay Mills Chippewa Reservation in Brimley for five years, building a church and establishing the Bay Mills Assembly of God congregation of about 70 people. Before they left, Art Begay became the native pastor at Bay Mills.
The Hodsons and their children, Drew and Carissa, moved to Pennsylvania for a year. Howard Hodson then became executive vice president and later president of Central Indian Bible College in Mobridge, South Dakota. He served there for five years.
Altogether, the Hodsons would serve as missionaries to Native Americans for about 17 years.
After that, Howard served as a pastor of churches in Pennsylvania, before he and Judi came to Fremont in 2013.
Today, Howard Hodson works for Student Transportation of America in the Millard Public Schools district office. Judi works for the Fremont Public Schools District.
Looking back, Judi Hodson said her understanding of how people can serve God in their culture was broadened. by working with Native Americans She gained a deeper appreciation for how people can live and be content in spite of difficulties.
“They didn’t have all the conveniences that I grew up with—that was a learning experience for me,” Hodson told the Tribune.
In her writing, Hodson finished with these thoughts: “Although we are no longer working full time with Native Americans, the lessons I learned from these wonderful people, and the many memorable things I experienced while with them will always be an integral part of who and what I am. I will always be grateful to God for allowing me to have a part in this vital ministry.”
