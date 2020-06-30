Woman recalls ministry to the Navajo

It crashed with a loud bang.

“They installed it anyway,” Judi wrote. “Sad to say, it didn’t put out much cool air, so we still had to use the box fans to try to get cool.”

About three weeks after Drew was born, Judi suddenly awakened in the middle of the night with a severe tightening in her chest. She’d end up rolling on the floor in unbearable pain.

Howard called their doctor, who said to take Judi to the Native American hospital in Tuba City, 25 miles away. Howard’s parents, who were spending the night, were able to watch Drew.

“The doctor thought that I had a blood clot in my lung and that I was very likely going to die,” she said. “Before we left, I remember looking at my son, thinking that this was the last time I would see him and that he was going to grow up without me.”

About halfway to Tuba City, the pain stopped. The couple continued to the hospital anyway, but no one was there to attend to her.

“Because I wasn’t experiencing any more pain, we left and headed back home, grateful to God for His touch on me,” Judi wrote. “The next day, we went to see my doctor in Flagstaff, who was as baffled as we were at my quick recovery.”