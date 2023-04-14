Sister talent and Nebraska history will come to Fremont’s Peace Lutheran Church at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. All women are invited to this part-musical, part-dramatic presentation demonstrating the resolve of the American prairie woman as the West was being settled.

Perhaps one of the biggest challenges of the 1800s was loneliness, yet “sister” fun and fellowship await as Marci Broyhill and Teresa “Teri” Kay Orr share “Aprons, Skirts, Hats & Flirts” in melody and tales of the Western Movement.

Having grown up on the Cedar-Dixon County line, along “The Outlaw Trail” (Nebraska Highway 12), sisters Marci and Teri have researched the American West to present a range of historical and cultural roles shouldered by brave, diligent women of the time period. Responsibilities of family detail, education, community and survival safety keep audiences engaged throughout their blended program.

Peace Lutheran Church is located 1.5 mile east of the Fremont Walmart on U.S. Highway 30, and is just south on North County Road 26. Doors will be open at 1 p.m. for all who enjoy a taste of western narrative and music incorporated with pioneer pride. Funding is provided in part by Humanities Nebraska, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska State Legislature, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and private donations. Group reservations for the event, received through Friday, April 21, are available by calling PLC at 402-727-7273. All are invited to attend (no cost).