Local News

Area women are welcome to share fresh touches of spring at Peace Lutheran Church on April 23. An evening meal will be served at 6 p.m., followed by canvas painting and stained glass plate crafting.

Indicate your choice as you register, by calling the church office at 402-727-7273. The evening cost is $15, which includes craft supplies, and a donation for cleanup in spring flood relief.

Whether an experienced artist, or even if you've never previously taken a paint brush to canvas, guidance will be available for an evening of fun, concluding at 8 p.m. Friends and neighbors are welcome.

Peace Lutheran is located 1.5 miles east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30. Registrations are needed by April 16.

