Guide to a Destination is the theme for the June meeting of Fremont After Five Stonecroft Ministries.
The group will meet at 6:45 p.m. June 10 at the Midland University dining hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
Pam Wilson of Altoona, Iowa, will speak on “World’s Greatest GPS Finding Our Way Home.” She has been a teacher for 36 years. She has her master’s degree and supervises student teachers at Simpson College. She is an author with three grown children and four grandchildren. Laura and Company will provide music.
Cost of the buffet dinner is $14. To make a reservation, call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by June 4. Honoring your reservation is necessary.