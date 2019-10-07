Fremont After Five Connection will meet at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
The topic is “Purpose, Promises & Pretty Clothes.” A style show will be presented by Sampter’s in Fremont.
Anita Agers-Brooks will speak on “Exceedingly Living Out the Abundant Purpose You Were Made For.” She is an international speaker and award winning author.
Cost of the buffet dinner is $14. To make a reservation, call Sue at 402-721-4522 or 402-720-3231 by Oct. 9. Honoring your reservation is necessary.