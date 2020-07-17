Workshop can help churches plan to help during disasters

Faith leaders have attended Long-Term Recovery Group meetings. They recognized there is much about emergency management and preparedness that can be helpful and asked for a workshop.

“We’ve seen across the nation churches like the Mormon Church — they’ve taken on an active role in emergency preparedness and it helps make their faith communities more resilient if they have their parishioners become prepared for disasters so they can assist in their communities,” Smith said.

He believes the workshop will help faith leaders develop emergency plans for their own churches and determine how they’ll respond during situations and how they can encourage members of their congregation to be individually prepared.

For example, the event will address how churches could manage an active shooter situation.

Attendees will be introduced to various public safety agencies.

Those who attend also will have an opportunity to identify how they can see their church help the community during a disaster, working with public agencies. For example, if their church is OK after a situation, they may want to serve as a shelter for impacted individuals or handle donations.