Workshop can help churches plan to help during disasters

Tom Smith knows how valuable communities of faith can be in times of crisis.
So a local workshop for churches and houses of worship will take place virtually from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28.
Church leaders are invited to participate in the Faithful Readiness Workshop.
This free, one-day event will feature presentations and panel discussions focusing on a holistic approach to responding to an emergency event within the community.
The workshop is being coordinated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency by Dodge County Emergency Management and the Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group.
During the event, emergency management professionals and faith community leaders will share real-life stories on how they and their faith community have faced disaster.
“We are working to engage our faith-based partners in building resilient organizations and a comprehensive disaster response,” said Smith, the Dodge County Emergency Management director.
Smith saw the collaboration that took place to help those impacted by flooding in 2019.
“We wanted to be able to integrate with different faith-based partners on setting up shelters, volunteer reception centers and in helping with donations,” he said. “Their response during the flooding and as part of the Long-Term Recovery Group has proven invaluable.”
Faith leaders have attended Long-Term Recovery Group meetings. They recognized there is much about emergency management and preparedness that can be helpful and asked for a workshop.
“We’ve seen across the nation churches like the Mormon Church — they’ve taken on an active role in emergency preparedness and it helps make their faith communities more resilient if they have their parishioners become prepared for disasters so they can assist in their communities,” Smith said.
He believes the workshop will help faith leaders develop emergency plans for their own churches and determine how they’ll respond during situations and how they can encourage members of their congregation to be individually prepared.
For example, the event will address how churches could manage an active shooter situation.
Attendees will be introduced to various public safety agencies.
Those who attend also will have an opportunity to identify how they can see their church help the community during a disaster, working with public agencies. For example, if their church is OK after a situation, they may want to serve as a shelter for impacted individuals or handle donations.
Fremont’s First Lutheran Church is a Red Cross-designated church for sheltering in Dodge County.
If a tornado, for instance, were to destroy some local homes and people needed short-term shelter, FEMA has guidelines of how these individuals can safely be sheltered during the pandemic. The Red Cross already is working with First Lutheran on this.
“We’d like to have more churches that would be willing to be Red Cross shelters,” Smith said.
To register for the free workshop, contact the Dodge County Emergency Management Office via email at emergency.manager@dodge.nacone.org by July 23.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!