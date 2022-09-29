 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yerger to speak at Men of Integrity Breakfast

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

The music guest will be praise and worship leader Paul Paquette.

The guest speaker will be Fremont City Councilman Brad Yerger. Yerger will share his testimony and the challenges of a Christian city councilman. Guests will learn about the P.A.C. (Prayer-Warrior Action Committee) that challenges Christians to be more engaged in local elections.

