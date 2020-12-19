A Day of Sharing - Methodist Fremont Health employees give back

Shawn Shanahan has seen the generosity at Methodist Fremont Health.
Crystal Stanek, who works in the linens department, brought two large boxes of food to work to help her community.
Katie Schultz, a labor and delivery nurse, brought diapers, wipes and food.
They are just two examples of people giving to others while working amid the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday was “A Day of Sharing” at Methodist Fremont Health, which including the hospital, Dunklau Gardens and clinics, has approximately 970 employees.
For several years, Methodist Fremont Health has had this day, which provides employees an opportunity to give back to the community and thank nonprofit organizations for their hard work.
This year, they selected Care Corps’ LifeHouse for food donations and the Fremont Area United Way for diaper contributions.
Employees could donate cash as well, said Shanahan, executive director of development and community health for Methodist Fremont Health and Fremont Health Foundation.
Methodist Fremont Health partners with LifeHouse to provide a food box to COVID patients, who are discharged from the hospital or the emergency room, to minimize community spread of the virus.
Thus far, more than 50 boxes have been given to patients.
Employees wanted to give back to LifeHouse and by the end of the day, they’d donated more than $1,500 worth of food.
The employees also donated more than $800 worth of diapers and $1,055 in cash.
“You can’t give diapers without giving wipes,” said Schultz, who wanted to continue to support moms even after they were discharged from the hospital.
Stanek brought the large boxes of food, because she’s grateful that LifeHouse provides for community needs, Shanahan said.
“Our health care workers are working above and beyond to meet the health needs in our community — working additional hours, covering additional shifts, taking care of sick patients and meeting our community health needs — yet we found time to pause and give back,” Shanahan said.
She notes the large response.
“We didn’t think it would be this big of a response, because everyone is busy,” she said. “We have a great response and an amazing team of people here, who are amazing givers and love our community.”
Christy Fiala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way, expressed gratitude for the donation.
“There is an increase for basic needs items such as food, hygiene products and diapers and any donations received throughout the community to aid others who are searching for those basic needs is so appreciated,” Fiala said.
Methodist Fremont Health plans to continue “A Day of Sharing” on an annual basis.
Shanahan said employees reported that they love the opportunity to donate food. Thus she foresees a continuance of donations to the food bank each year.
“The best part about the whole thing is that it continues to show that Methodist Fremont Health plays a role in our community,” Shanahan said. “Not only are we meeting the health needs of our community, but we are also giving back products, time and financial support to make our community strong.”
