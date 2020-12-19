A Day of Sharing - Methodist Fremont Health employees give back

Thus far, more than 50 boxes have been given to patients.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Employees wanted to give back to LifeHouse and by the end of the day, they’d donated more than $1,500 worth of food.

The employees also donated more than $800 worth of diapers and $1,055 in cash.

“You can’t give diapers without giving wipes,” said Schultz, who wanted to continue to support moms even after they were discharged from the hospital.

Stanek brought the large boxes of food, because she’s grateful that LifeHouse provides for community needs, Shanahan said.

“Our health care workers are working above and beyond to meet the health needs in our community — working additional hours, covering additional shifts, taking care of sick patients and meeting our community health needs — yet we found time to pause and give back,” Shanahan said.

She notes the large response.

“We didn’t think it would be this big of a response, because everyone is busy,” she said. “We have a great response and an amazing team of people here, who are amazing givers and love our community.”

Christy Fiala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way, expressed gratitude for the donation.