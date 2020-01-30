The Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Fremont Eagles Club.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A full meal costs $8 plus tax while a half meal is $5 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
The Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Fremont Eagles Club.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
A full meal costs $8 plus tax while a half meal is $5 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.