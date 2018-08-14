I am not an artist – not even close. I struggle to depict decent stick figures and the only flower I ever managed to draw was a structured rose that a teacher once showed me how to do to prove to me that I could draw something. I have probably made hundreds of those since third grade as a reminder that I can do just that – draw something.
When coloring books for adults became a trend, I thought that activity might be relaxing. I bought a book of garden drawings to color but the designs were just too complicated and I got frustrated fast. I just couldn’t make them look right. I gave the book away to a grandchild at some point along with the lovely fine-point markers I purchased to go with the coloring pages. What frustrated me was not beyond their budding talents.
However, my inability to make art does not mean that I don’t enjoy art. I love browsing at any art gallery and love to get lost in a seascape or flower garden from someone else’s imagination. It never ceases to amaze me how God has given some of us the ability to see something and then capture the image on paper or canvass.
I am also gifted with friends who can make art and they inspire me. In fact, several years ago, Karla talked me into going to an art class that our mutual friend, Karen Thurlow, was teaching at the Art Association. Since Karla has always been a good sport about going to things I suggest, I decided I could try this with her especially since Karen was teaching.
Karen guided us in making a lovely plaque featuring a pear on a checkered background that I actually hang in my kitchen every fall. She, in fact, got me to make a piece of art that I could display – in my home, in a public space – that my children and grandchildren were amazed to find out was made by me. I heard, “Good job, grandma” when I showed it to the next generation. Every time I hang that pear, I am thankful to Karen and the Art Association.
So when I heard that the Fremont Area Art Association was going to host a fundraiser entitled “Art Feeds the Soul” on August 25, I knew I wanted to be part of the event. This is the 5th Annual Fundraising Gala for our fantastic Art Association and deserves a spot on your calendar.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Gallery 92 West with an “array of culinary artistry from area restaurants, caterers and retailers.” Enjoying small bites is only part of the fun. You will also see the unveiling of the expanded gallery and classroom space.
This is a very big deal for our dedicated art community. It took an enormous amount of vision and effort to see that an adjacent building and the current facility were renovated to make it possible to add classroom space and a framing studio. We can also look forward to future renovations including an expanded gallery and gift shop. That is very exciting for me because while I can’t make art, I am very good at shopping for it.
Tickets for this event are $60 per person, $480 per table, and $600 for a sponsored table. Reservations are due by August 17 (that is Friday – don’t delay). You can call 402-721-7779 for more information or stop down at 92 West Sixth Street to purchase your spot. Seating is limited so you might want to get your reservations today.
There are lots of wonderful vendors who will supply delicious bites for your tasting enjoyment. You don’t want to miss the offerings by: The Cordial Cherry, Dave’s Drive-In Liquor, Fremont Golf Club, Godfather’s Pizza, Hy-Vee, Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ, Irv’s Deli & More, J’s Steakhouse, L.A. Fire Proof Door Co., Mom’s Popcorn, Ninja Steak and Sushi, The Office, Parker’s Cookies, Precious Treasures, Shuck’s Fish House and Oyster Bar, Simply Delicious Restaurant, Starbuck’s, Wooden Windmill and Zesto.
After the reception, you will take a bit of a walk to the Fremont Opera House for dessert, entertainment and a live auction. It will be an evening to remember for sure.
So now my dilemma is what recipe to offer you that is artsy. I decided since we are talking art and color that the following recipe for a refreshing end-of-summer beverage for adults might just be the ticket.
This recipe is from one of my husband’s work mates who shall remain anonymous and it is called “Watermelon” because the finished product is that wonderful color that you see when you cut into a perfectly ripened watermelon. It is a beautiful thing.
It makes a lot of beverage so it is perfect for a punch bowl or by the glass for a crowd. At the end of the recipe, you will see how you can make up the base to store for several weeks and then how to use that base to make a lovely fizzy treat by the glass.
Watermelon
1 bottle (750ml) vodka
1 bottle (750 ml) Strawberry Pucker
12 ounces Triple Sec (orange-flavored liquor)
1 bottle (2 liters) lemon lime soda (regular or diet – your choice)
1 bottle (12-ounces) Squirt
1/2 gallon orange juice
5 ounces grenadine syrup
5 ounces lime juice (fresh or bottled)
Mix all together and serve. Makes 1 and three-fourths gallons delicious beverage. Recipe Note: If you want to make this for several gatherings or just to keep on hand during the remainder of the summer, mix the vodka, Pucker, Triple Sec, orange juice, grenadine and lime juice and keep chilled in the refrigerator. To serve, fill a tall glass with ice, add 8 ounces of mix, 4 ounces of lemon lime soda and just under an ounce of squirt. This is not quite the same proportion as mixing it all at once but is very close and means your drink has a nice, fresh, fizzy component instead of stirring it all together and letting it get flat tasting.
Quote of the Week: Organized in 1960, the Association is the community hub for promoting the appreciation and development of visual art in and around the Fremont Area. It has been an active participant in the cultural life of the community and area for over 50 years. Membership is composed of art supporters and appreciators as well as active artists ranging from successful professionals to “Sunday Painters.” -- Fremont Area Art Association