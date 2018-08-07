Let’s talk cake – lots of cake for lots of people! The week before school starts again (Is it just me or is this happening earlier and earlier every year?) is the time when many families try to squeeze in one more picnic, trip to the beach or family reunion. That can mean packing up a picnic basket with easy traveling and delicious treats for family and friends who may be gathering together.
I have a few recipes up my sleeve when I am asked to provide dessert for a crowd. One of those recipes is two versions of the cake that I have often heard called Texas Sheet Cake.
My version is called New Orleans Sheet Cake and it is found in an old cookbook that my mother gave to me when I started writing this column 23 years ago. It was a fund raiser for the Ladies of St. Patrick’s Parish in Akron, Iowa. All of the recipes were from my mother’s distant relative by marriage – Peggy Searls.
Peggy did a weekly radio show for KLEM of Lemars, Iowa called “Bits & Wit.” She offered homespun wisdom and recipes. Peggy was a hoot to visit because she was full of fun and her zany personality made her show an amusing one. She also wrote a column for the Akron Newspaper called “Peggy’s Ponderings.”
Peggy was part of a group of ladies including my mother that met for lunch every Tuesday and Friday. When I would visit my mom, I was invited to go along. Peggy lived a bit further away but when she was in Sioux City, she would join the girls. I always looked forward to the times when her visits coincided with mine.
When mom told her I was going to write this column, Peggy was happy to share some of what she had learned over the years with me and mom passed on the cookbook which was out of print by that time.
There are so many good recipes from Peggy that I have used over the years and these two cakes have stood the test of time. I often make both of them for gatherings and they feed a lot of hungry chocolate lovers and white cake lovers at the same time. They also look great sharing a dessert table.
They are a bit different than many of the recipes for sheet cake I’ve seen. First of all, they don’t call for boiling the wet ingredients like many recipes do. I’ve never gotten the point of that. You really just want to warm the ingredients to melt the butter so it effortlessly incorporates into the dry ingredients. Warming it gently instead of boiling it briskly accomplishes the same thing and you don’t risk burning it. I have done that and it isn’t pleasant and is also a waste of good ingredients. Peggy’s frosting recipe calls for cocoa instead of chocolate chips which means if you don’t have chocolate chips on hand, you don’t need to buy both cocoa and chips for this recipe.
The white version of the cake is also Peggy’s and I enjoy it more than the chocolate. It has the same texture with a sweet vanilla flavor. I sometimes add a bit of almond flavoring as well because I’ve never had a cake with a hint of almond flavor that I haven’t enjoyed.
Try them both for your next family gathering! You can feed a whole lot of folks with a minimum of effort.
Chocolate New Orleans Sheet Cake
1 stick butter
4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
1/2 cup cooking oil
1 cup water
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
2 eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
^pCombine butter, cocoa, oil and water in a saucepan over medium low heat until butter is melted and mixture begins to bubble around edges whisking to make sure it is smooth and the butter is completely melted and incorporated. No need to let it come to a full boil. While this heats up, combine the eggs, buttermilk, soda and vanilla. Whisk until thoroughly combined. Stir together the sugar and flour in a large mixing bowl. Take the cocoa mixture off the heat and let cool just a bit. Stir into the flour and sugar mixture and then add the buttermilk and egg mixture. Mix thoroughly using a hand mixer. Pour into a greased and floured jelly roll pan, 17-inch-by-11-inch-by-1-inch. Baked in a preheated 375-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool slightly while you make the frosting.
Frosting
1 stick butter
4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
6 tablespoons milk
16 ounces powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
^pSimmer butter, cocoa and milk over medium low heat until butter is melted. Whisk until smooth. Add to the powdered sugar with vanilla and beat with a hand mixer until smooth and creamy. Frost cake while it is still warm but not hot from the oven. Spread over entire surface and let set.
Vanilla New Orleans Sheet Cake
2 sticks butter
1 cup water
2 cups sugar
2 cups + 2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon salt
3 eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon soda
1 tablespoon vanilla
^pSimmer butter and water over medium low heat until butter is melted. Whisk to make sure butter and water are smooth and cool slightly. Whisk sugar, flour and salt together in a large bowl. Mix eggs, buttermilk, soda and vanilla together until smooth. Add butter mixture to dry mixture and beat with a hand-held electric mixer as you add the buttermilk/egg mixture. Beat until everything is well incorporated and smooth. Pour into a greased and floured 17-inch-by-11-inch-by-1-inch jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly.
Frosting
1 stick butter
4 tablespoons milk
1 pound powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
^pSimmer butter and milk over low heat until butter is melted. Whisk until butter is thoroughly combined with milk. Beat into powdered sugar with vanilla until frosting is smooth and creamy. Frost cake while it is still warm but not hot from the oven. Spread over entire surface and let set.
Quote of the Week: ^pNever, ever under estimate the importance of having fun. — Randy Pausch^p