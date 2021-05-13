Farmers invited to participate in East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market

University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources is seeking farmers to participate in the inaugural East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market, which will take place on three Saturdays this summer.

The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14 and will feature a farmer’s market, as well as live music, food trucks, family activities and much more.

“Hosting a farmer’s market on East Campus will be an incredible addition to all of the other amazing things happening on campus,” said Jessie Brophy, director of external engagement for IANR. “This new series of events present a wonderful opportunity to connect Nebraska’s farmers and producers with our community members to provide access to locally produced nutritious food.”

There is no participation cost or stall fee for those who participate. Participation is expected all three Saturdays. More information and application materials may be found at https://discoverydays.unl.edu/vendors.

More information on East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market is available online at https://discoverydays.unl.edu, with more information to be added as vendors and activities are finalized. For questions or additional information, contact Jessie Brophy at jbrophy3@unl.edu or Kirstin Taylor at ktaylor21@unl.edu.

