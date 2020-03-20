Fremont's LifeHouse offers food, services like a drive-through amid the challenges brought on by COVID-19

Morgan Simmons sees the faces of need.
It includes a disabled Korean War veteran. The kindly older man comes each month to the LifeHouse food pantry at 549 N. H St.
He asks for chicken livers and cinnamon rolls.
“We have lots of veterans, who come through,” says Simmons, the food pantry coordinator.
Other faces include a woman caring for six grandchildren, while her daughter is in jail. There’s another woman who works 60 hours a week and needs convenient foods to feed her three children all under age 7.
People in all sorts of life situations come to the food pantry.
And as people lose jobs or find their work hours cut in the wake of the coronavirus, Simmons expects to see more.
Simmons wants people to seek help. More people are able to access the pantry due to the pandemic so she encourages folks to come and check it out.
“There is no shame in receiving help at this time,” Simmons said. “Everyone deserves food and we have plenty so come and eat. That’s what we’re here to do is feed.”
Normally, the food pantry serves about 30 households on a Tuesday night, said Julie Sleister, LifeHouse director of development and public relations.
“Last Tuesday, we were at 51,” she said.
That translates into 160 people on Tuesday alone, Simmons noted.
On Thursday night, the pantry served 34 households—helping an estimated 140 people.
Eight of those households were newcomers.
Simmons said it’s not uncommon to see higher numbers toward the end of a month, but the apparent need is growing.
She sees it in various situations. It may involve people now caring for children, who have no school or daycare, but whose parents still can work.
“We also see people losing their jobs, those who are in the food industry and daycares. They’re not getting the hours that they normally would get,” Simmons said.
That’s where the food pantry is working to help.
“We are trying to serve as many people during this time as we can,” Simmons said.
Food pantry hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays.
A pantry is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28. Plans now are to have a food pantry once a month on Saturdays, unless the need grows greater and then it could go to twice a month. That second Saturday has yet to be determined.
Those who truly need a box outside of pantry hours may call LifeHouse 402-721-3125.
People who come to the pantry need to bring a photo ID. It could be a driver’s license, school, library or YMCA ID and a piece of mail that has been sent to their residence in the last 30 days. Participants are asked a series of questions and depending on their family size will receive a supply of food, Sleister said.
Boxes contain seven to 10 days’ worth of food, Simmons said.
The pantry follows the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s My Plate guidelines. A box contains vegetables, fruit and other items.
“We also thankfully have received quite a bit of meat so we have pork chops, ground beef, chicken of all sorts, and fish sticks—which is great for Lent,” Simmons said.
She expressed gratitude to agency partners including Baker’s, HyVee Food Store, Walmart and Aldi for providing what she calls the fun things such as cupcakes and ready-to-eat pasta dinners, fresh fruit and vegetables.
The pantry works like a drive-through. Participants come into the H Street office then drive their cars around to the place where volunteers load groceries based on family size.
“Our lovely volunteers, who are very hospitable, take the food out to everyone’s cars, while keeping a safe distance,” Simmons said. “Social distancing is very important.”
Sleister has other important data, which includes:
Rent and utilities
- —Those who need help may call LifeHouse at 402-721-3125 and speak with a prevention case manager. “We may be able to give them some guidance as to taking care of those issues,” Sleister said.
LifeHouse Homeless Shelter
- —At this point, the LifeHouse homeless shelter has 45 people and is not accepting any new people. Two rooms are being kept available for quarantine purposes if they are needed.
Those who desperately need shelter may call LifeHouse to be sheltered off-site.
Meals from volunteers
- —“We are still hoping people will continue to bring in meals,” Sleister said. “For safety reasons, it will be a drop-off only.”
Other volunteers
- —“We are trying to limit our numbers of volunteers,” Simmons said. “People are wanting to help, but we have to keep within the 10-people requirement as of right now. As the policies change, we will adapt, but we will not close.”
Clothing
- —Those who need clothing may call LifeHouse. “We would be able to work with them through our thrift store (called Thriftology),” Sleister said. “Right now, we are not open—other than by appointment only.”
Food donations
- —At this rate, food will diminish quicker due to the pandemic, so those who have extra in their pantries or who can go to the grocery store are asked to consider donating it to a school food program or LifeHouse pantry, Simmons said.
Thrift store donations
- —These are being accepted. “People are going to be home, cleaning out their closets, so we want to make sure they have a place to take their stuff,” Sleister said. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the store which adjoins the food pantry.
Housing clients
- —LifeHouse has approximately 40 to 50 clients in transitional or permanent supportive housing. Staffers are checking with the clients regularly to see if they need anything and are keeping themselves safe.
Simmons paused from her work long enough on Thursday to think about the diverse group of people who come to the pantry.
She thinks about a man going through a divorce. He’s moved into an apartment and is on disability and has exhausted his funds for the month. He wonders if he can get some food.
The woman caring for her six grandchildren has been unable to find employment. The children’s grandpa is disabled but hasn’t been able to receive financial assistance.
Another man has a 7-year-old daughter with autism, who will only eat baby cereal mixed with baby food due to a problem with textures. She is too old to meet the qualifications of another agency’s program and Simmons said the pantry is always looking for rice cereal for the girl.
A young couple, both 19 years old, just moved to this area after leaving their very abusive families. They received food for the first time on Tuesday.
“The woman cried that she received so much food,” Simmons said.
Besides these folks, there are the veterans, including the chicken liver aficionado.
“He loves his chicken livers,” Simmons said. “He fries them up. He comes every month and he is so kind, always looking for chicken livers and cinnamon rolls. We always have cinnamon rolls from HyVee.”