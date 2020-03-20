Fremont's LifeHouse offers food, services like a drive-through amid the challenges brought on by COVID-19

“Last Tuesday, we were at 51,” she said.

That translates into 160 people on Tuesday alone, Simmons noted.

On Thursday night, the pantry served 34 households—helping an estimated 140 people.

Eight of those households were newcomers.

Simmons said it’s not uncommon to see higher numbers toward the end of a month, but the apparent need is growing.

She sees it in various situations. It may involve people now caring for children, who have no school or daycare, but whose parents still can work.

“We also see people losing their jobs, those who are in the food industry and daycares. They’re not getting the hours that they normally would get,” Simmons said.

That’s where the food pantry is working to help.

“We are trying to serve as many people during this time as we can,” Simmons said.

Food pantry hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays.