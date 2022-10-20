 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Shrine Club spaghetti feed set for Oct. 23

The Fremont Shrine Club will be having a spaghetti feed from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Fremont Presbyterian Church, corner of Linden and Nye avenues, in Fremont.

The spaghetti feed will be all-you-can-eat for dine-in guests. Carryout meals also will be available.

Cost is a $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit Fremont Shrine activities.

