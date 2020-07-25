× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for July 27-31.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

July 27: Taco casserole, green beans, chuck wagon corn, wheat bread with margarine, diced pears, 1% milk.

July 28: Barbecue pork sandwich, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole grain hamburger bun, pineapple, 1% milk.

July 29: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, diced beets, Vienna bread with margarine, vanilla pudding, 1% milk.

July 30: Chicken fried rice, oriental blend vegetables, diced carrots, cinnamon raisin bread with margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk.

July 31: Diced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole grain breadstick with margarine, cinnamon apple slices, 1% milk.

