Growing vegetables can stretch finances

Kathleen Cue knows that garden-grown vegetables can help stretch a food budget.

And that’s something people can appreciate—especially during the financially tough times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cue is the Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator in Dodge County.

“There’s probably no smaller commitment that people have to make when they purchase a packet of seeds. That’s going to be a really good cost savings, because that seed packet—even if it has 30 seeds in it—represents 30 plants that are coming out of there. The money you spend on seeds goes a long way,” Cue said.

Unused seeds, stored in a cool, dry place, can last for years. Gardeners can store them with a silica packet or cylinder from a pill bottle and put them in a storage container in a basement.

While some first-time gardeners may be apprehensive, Cue notes that gardening is a learning process.

“We learn from what we grow,” Cue said. “If you’re successful, you have food. If you kill a plant or two or a seedling doesn’t come up, it’s a very small commitment. This has a low impact for hitting your pocketbook.

“I just tell people to jump into it with both feet and get going on it.”