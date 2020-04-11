Growing vegetables can stretch finances

Kathleen Cue knows that garden-grown vegetables can help stretch a food budget.
And that’s something people can appreciate—especially during the financially tough times of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cue is the Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator in Dodge County.
“There’s probably no smaller commitment that people have to make when they purchase a packet of seeds. That’s going to be a really good cost savings, because that seed packet—even if it has 30 seeds in it—represents 30 plants that are coming out of there. The money you spend on seeds goes a long way,” Cue said.
Unused seeds, stored in a cool, dry place, can last for years. Gardeners can store them with a silica packet or cylinder from a pill bottle and put them in a storage container in a basement.
While some first-time gardeners may be apprehensive, Cue notes that gardening is a learning process.
“We learn from what we grow,” Cue said. “If you’re successful, you have food. If you kill a plant or two or a seedling doesn’t come up, it’s a very small commitment. This has a low impact for hitting your pocketbook.
“I just tell people to jump into it with both feet and get going on it.”
Those uncertain about using seeds can buy transplants such as tomatoes, pepper and cucumber plants—that are already started—from a local garden center.
“The nice thing about planting right now is that garden centers and the places that sell plants are deemed essential services and so those kind of businesses aren’t closed up,” she said.
In some places, a would-be gardener can call in an order, which will be brought out to their car.
Cool-season crops like cabbage, radishes, potatoes and peas can be planted now, even if there are still some nighttime frosts.
“These crops are not affected by temperatures below freezing and, in some cases, this enhances their flavor,” Cue said.
Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers and zucchini can’t handle frost at all, so they can be planted toward the end of April when chances of frost decrease significantly.
First-timers should grow vegetables they like and will eat.
Cue recommends that first-time gardeners start small so they’re not overwhelmed on hot days when they need to pull weeds.
Gardeners can start with just a couple of tomato plants and Cue recommends that first-timers have a garden no bigger than a 10-by-10-foot plot.
Potatoes are a good thing for first-time growers. Radishes have a quick turnaround time of 28 days. Tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers can be good choices, too. She suggests limiting the garden to five types of vegetables.
Two tomato, cucumber and pepper plants, each, a short row each of potatoes and radishes easily will fit in a 10-by-10-foot plot.
Put gardens in places where the plants get seven or more hours of direct, uninterrupted sunlight each day. Don’t plant the garden close to the house, trees or a board fence.
Tips include:
Planting
- —To plant a garden in a backyard, remove the top layer of turf grass with a shovel or spade and set the sod aside. Dig up soil to 6 to 7 inches down. Fluff up the soil and break up clods.
“A lot of us have clay soil and those clay soils can be a challenge to grow plants in because of the density of that soil. Roots don’t grow in the soil. They grow in the spaces in the soil. By breaking up clods and fluffing up soil you’re going to make a better root zone for your plants to grow in,” she said.
The top layer of removed turf can be used to patch up other parts of the lawn.
Spacing
- —“The larger the plant, the more space you want to give it (when planting),” Cue said, noting that the plant will tap all the soil space for nutrients and water. “Make sure space things apart so there’s room for every plant to grow.”
Iowa State University has a publication called, “Planting a Home Vegetable Garden,” which has a guide that details plant and row spacing.
For instance, tomato plants should be planted 24 to 36 inches apart. Rows of tomato plants should be 36 to 48 inches apart. Two to five plants should yield tomatoes that are edible in 70 to 90 days. The estimated yield from those plants is 60 pounds.
Irish potatoes (as opposed to sweet potatoes) should be planted 12 inches apart in rows that are between 24 to 36 inches apart, the guide states. The potatoes should be edible in 100 to 140 days. The estimated yield from 10 pieces of planted potatoes is about 30 pounds.
How far down to plant
- . When pulling a tomato plant out of a container from the store, gardeners can see on the stem what level to plant it at, Cue said. That’s the soil line.
Potatoes can be cut in 2-inch chunks and planted about 7 inches deep. The chunks each need to have a good-sized eye and must be planted eye-side up. Mark the spot where the potato is planted with a stick in the area so if something sprouts farther from that area you will know it’s a weed not the potato. Mound the soil up as the plant comes out of the ground.
Tomato cages.
- Tomatoes are a vining-type plant and want to sprawl on the ground, which isn’t good for them. A cage keeps the plant off the ground and gives it better air circulation so there are fewer disease problems.
A little leftover fencing, cut into 3-feet lengths and rolled into cylinders, can be used as cages. Some people have made cages from pieces of scrap wood. A heavy-duty cage can cost $10 at a store.
Watering.
- After the tomatoes and potatoes are in the ground, watering once a week is fine, Cue said. Use a garden hose or watering can and water just the soil, not the entire plant. Don’t use a sprinkler, because the water that lands on the foliage and drips down the plant can create conditions for a fungal problem.
Mulching
- . This keeps the soil cooler during the hottest part of the summer. As the mulch decomposes, it provides nutrients to the plant. Mulch can be grass clippings not treated with a herbicide. Shredded newspapers and wood chips work, too.
Weeding.
- Pull weeds when they’re small. “If you wait until they’re big when you pull them, they’re going to disrupt the roots of the plant you do want,” she said.
Fertilizing.
- Garden centers have fertilizer. Follow the directions on how much fertilizer to use per gallon of water. Pour it around the root zone of the plant.
Keeping bugs away.
- Don’t spray until you know you have a problem. That decreases your exposure to pesticides. If needed, insecticidal soap can be purchased from a garden center. For a cost savings, buy the concentrate and add water—as opposed to buying ready-to-use, which is 90 percent water.
Having a couple of tomato plants and a couple of potato plants is probably more about having an experience. Five or more plants can result in cost savings and the vegetables can be canned or frozen for the winter.
Tools and other tips. First-time gardeners shouldn’t invest a lot of money in a lot of tools right away. “Start small and work your way up to getting more tools,” she said.
She also said the initial startup cost might be more than a person wants for the first year.
“That’s why you start small with things you absolutely need and that way if it’s not something you want to pursue doing again you don’t have a large investment,” she said. “Most gardeners build a collection over time.”
Those with questions can call Cue at 402-727-2775.
