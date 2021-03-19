 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club pancake day fundraiser set for Thursday in Fremont
The Kiwanis Club of Fremont will be sponsoring its annual pancake day on Thursday, March 25.

The free drive-thru event will take place at the Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. Serving times are 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausages. Freewill donations are encouraged.

All proceeds will support youth and community projects.

