Kiwanis Club pancake day fundraiser set for Thursday in Fremont

The Kiwanis Club of Fremont will be sponsoring its annual pancake day on Thursday, March 25.
The free drive-thru event will take place at the Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. Serving times are 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausages. Freewill donations are encouraged.
All proceeds will support youth and community projects.
