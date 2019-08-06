There is a crazy myth going around that corn is bad for you and I’m just not sure why. I understand that corn is very starchy and if anyone eats a steady diet of it, they might have trouble with any number of ailments. I would remind us all that too much of any number of good things to eat can lead to those troubles.
However, corn can be a healthful part of your diet, especially during summer when we find glorious sweet corn at farmers’ markets, farm vegetable stands and your grocers’ shelves. It is very likely that the corn you find at the store is locally grown as well. So, no matter where you find it, you are lucky to live in Nebraska where sweet corn is part of our summer enjoyment.
Gregg and I were the very grateful recipients of a gift of corn from Ron, our neighbor at the farm last weekend. He told Gregg the sweet corn in his patch was ready and to help himself. Corn that was in the field in the afternoon and on our dinner plates in the evening was delicious! Thank you, Ron!
Here are some of the facts of the nutritional content of those ears of corn we enjoyed. Sweet corn is rich in fiber and low in calories. An average ear of corn has 80 calories, 3 grams of sugar, 17 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fat, 2 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein. Not bad at all! Corn also is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin. Both of these antioxidants are great for your vision. An ear of corn also has B vitamins, vitamin C, folate, magnesium, iron, protein and potassium.
There is no denying that if you slather your corn with butter or mayonnaise and lots of salt, you add to the calories and do lessen the positive nutrition of the ear of corn. So, proceed with caution with the additions.
There are so many ways to prepare this year’s harvest of sweet corn. The first I want to share with you is a new idea for cooking corn for one or a crowd that I used this past weekend to cook a few ears for Gregg and me. I read about it online last year and when I tried to find the website to give them credit for the idea, there were many different sites that gave the same information.
This is so simple; it is mind-blowing. Just husk and remove the silk as normal and rinse the cleaned ears. Put them in a scrupulously clean cooler and pour boiling hot water over the corn ears. Yes, the coolers that we normally use to keep food cold for picnics can also keep things really hot. Close the lid and let sit for at least 20 minutes or as long as several hours. When you want to serve the corn, just carefully remove from the hot water and season as you desire. Could anything be easier?
Of course, you can use any of the traditional ways of cooking corn on the cob. Husk and remove the silk and then cook covered in boiling salted water (You can put a tablespoon of sugar in the water as well.) for 5 to 10 minutes depending on the size and age of the ears. Don’t overcook.
You can also wrap an ear of corn that has been seasoned with butter, salt and pepper in foil and grill. This usually takes 15 minutes or so depending on how hot your coals are. If the weather is steamy, this is a great way to cook your corn without heating up your kitchen.
There are so many recipes to prepare corn in casseroles or salads. They are even better when made with freshly harvested corn this time of year. The first recipe is for Golden Corn Fry. It is from the “Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook” that I’ve had since I was married. (Obviously, it may have “New” in the title but it isn’t anymore.) When we have access to a lot of corn, we really enjoy this dish.
In my book, canned creamed corn is barely okay. I have recipes that put it to good use, but I can’t tell you the last time I opened a can of creamed corn to serve for dinner. However, if you have ever tasted baked creamed corn made with fresh corn, you know that homemade creamed corn is delicious. Here is an old recipe that my grandmother made when someone in the neighborhood gave her a grocery sack full of freshly picked ears or when dad brought home several dozen ears from friends who had a large garden.
The Chicken Corn Soup tastes great with a bag of frozen corn, but fresh corn off the cob elevates it to a dish fit for a king. Serve it with a toasted cheese bread for a wonderful meal.
Golden Corn Fry
2 tablespoons butter
3 cups (4 to 6 medium ears) fresh corn, cut off the cob
1/2 cup cream
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt
Pepper
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons snipped chives (optional)
^pMelt butter in a skillet and add fresh corn, cream, garlic, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with chives (if using) and Parmesan cheese. Remove from heat and let cheese melt.
Baked Creamed Corn
8 ears corn
1 cup cream
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons sugar (optional)
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons butter
^pCut corn off the cob about two-thirds the depth of the kernel. Scrape cob to remove the remaining corn, but not any of the cob. You’ll have about 4 cups. Combine corn with cream, salt, sugar and pepper. Place in a greased 1 and one-half quart casserole. Dot with butter. Bake in a 350-degree oven until corn is tender, 45 minutes. Serve in small bowls.
Chicken Corn Soup
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts
2 onions, chopped
Celery leaves
3 to 4 tablespoons instant chicken bouillon (or to taste)
4 cups diced celery
4 potatoes, diced
4 to 5 cups corn cut off the cob
^pCover chicken with water and stew chicken with one-half of the chopped onion and the celery leaves until chicken is done and tender. Remove chicken and strain broth. Add the chicken bouillon, the remainder of the onions, celery and potatoes. Simmer until potatoes are barely tender. Add cut-up chicken and corn. Simmer until corn is tender.
Quote of the Week: A light wind swept over the corn, and all nature laughed in the sunshine. — Anne Bronte