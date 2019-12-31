Today I would like to wish all of you a Merry Seventh Day of Christmas, Happy New Year’s Eve and a belated Happy Hanukkah.
Hanukkah ended last evening, but I hope it’s not too late to extend best wishes to our Jewish friends who spent the last eight nights celebrating their winter holy days.
New Year’s Eve always reminds me of my Aunt Helen who hosted the annual New Year’s Eve party that I remember most from my youth. This is despite the fact that I was never invited to it — not once in my entire life.
My dad, mom and grandmother always went and my sisters and I stayed home with a baby sitter. In fact, New Year’s Eve was the only night of the year we had a baby sitter. That tradition continued until I was old enough to be invited – not to the party, but to be the baby sitter.
The next morning, I heard about the party. If I was lucky, I was rewarded with a few tastes of Aunt Helen’s famous-in-our-family leftover cheese balls or party dips. The woman certainly knew how to do party food.
So now I think New Year’s Eve should be a time for adults to gather and usher in the New Year. But after celebrating for the entire week before, Gregg and I usually opt for a quiet dinner, a church service to thank God for His blessings in the old year and guidance for the new. We are definitely not New Year’s Eve party people. We are usually New Year’s Eve must-get-some-much-needed-rest people.
We stay up and turn on the television and if we are lucky, we manage to keep our eyes open long enough to see the crystal ball in Times Square drop. I also consider it absolutely perfect that the ball in Times Square drops at 11 p.m. our time. I also count myself blessed that I have never attended New Year’s Eve festivities in the Big Apple. Times Square is busy enough on any given day for me to really enjoy being there and celebrating New Year’s Eve in that hustle and bustle sounds like a nightmare to me.
We do have a definite menu we enjoy! First of all, a delicious red wine. We complement that with a cheese board that includes a selection of sharp cheddar for Gregg and some sort of brie for me. We enjoy a loaf of crusty French bread with our cheeses and add grapes and apple slices to cut the richness of the cheese. We also include pickled herring. I don’t think there has been a New Year’s Eve in our home without pickled herring for as long as I can remember.
That covers the basics and then we add a treat or two. I love to make Aunt Helen’s rum balls. I never got to enjoy them growing up, but I enjoy them now and they are easy enough that you still have time to make a batch.
I love Hot Buffalo Dip served with lots of celery to scoop it up. I have also seen this served with corn chips, but the celery seems perfect to me.
I also love to make my favorite cheese ball from Aunt Helen’s collection. She gave me the recipe right after Gregg and I were married for a New Year’s party we were attending. It was a hit which was no surprise to me considering who gave the recipe to me.
These recipes come with wishes for a blessed and peaceful New Year with a flood-free spring.
Quote of the WeekYouth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to. — Bill Vaughn